After 9 years of marriage, The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Drew Sidora and Ralph Pittman file for divorce

The recent string of celebrity breakups has emphasized the fact that even seemingly perfect relationships can come to an abrupt end. Unfortunately, this trend is not limited to political figures. Drew Sidora and Ralph Pittman, a Hollywood couple, have announced their decision to split after being married for nine years. Ralph spoke out about the separation in a recent conversation and asked for privacy during this difficult time. The two starred in The Real Housewives of Atlanta. (Also read: After 22 years of marriage, Kellyanne Conway and George Conway file for divorce; fans react)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Reality TV star Drew Sidora and Ralph Pittman, a Hollywood professional, have decided to end their marriage. Pittman, in an exclusive conversation with PEOPLE, said, "Love is a beautiful thing but unfortunately we have made the difficult decision to move on to our next chapters, independent of each other. Drew and I have decided to file for divorce. We have three amazing young children, and their mindset and growth is what is most important. As we navigate this difficult time, I ask that you please respect our privacy."

Sidora also threw light on their separation, and stated, "After eight years of wholeheartedly fighting for my marriage, I have made the agonizing decision to release my husband with love. Although Ralph and I have decided to move forward separately, the hope is to remain friends so that we can co-parent responsibly. In spite of our very public life, I am asking for privacy during this difficult time as my children and I learn how to navigate through our new beginnings."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

They two have made the hard decision to move forward with their lives separately, and they are asking for privacy as they navigate this difficult period.

The couple has filed separate divorce petitions. According to documents obtained by PEOPLE, Pittman filed his petition for divorce in Gwinnett County Superior Court on Monday, listing the couple's separation date as February 19. Sidora, on the other hand, filed her petition for divorce an hour before Pittman, claiming that they have been separated since February 23, this year.

In August 2014, Sidora and Pittman got married. The couple welcomed son named Machai in June 2015 and blessed with a daughter Aniya in February 2018.

Drew gained prominence in the entertainment industry with her roles in movies and TV shows such as Step Up, The Game, CrazySexyCool: The TLC Story, The Next: Fame Is at Your Doorstep and The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}