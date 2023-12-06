DWTS Finale 2023: Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy crowned winners for Season 32

Dancing With The Stars crowned its 2023 winners last night (December 5) during the Season 32 Finale Episode. The three-hour-long episode saw five remaining couples battling against each other with two dance performances each. The episode featured enticing dance numbers and impeccable song choices. Ultimately, Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy emerged victorious and took home the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy.

What happened in DWTS Season 32 Finale?

DWTS Season 32 winners

Gomez and Chmerkovskiy performed a ballroom dance routine to Katy Perry's Unconditionally. The Marvel star and her pro partner's energy left a lasting impression on the judges. Bruno Tonioli praised Gomez and said it was “a delight watching you.”

Meanwhile, Carrie Ann Inaba called the actress a “stunning dancer with so much power,” and Derek Hough dubbed the dance number “epitome of grace and fluidity.” During the second round, the winning couple set the stage on fire with their Latin-style ballroom number on Que Calor by District 78.

How I Met Your Mother star Alyson Hannigan performed a salsa to Gloria Estefan's hit Get On Your Feet with her pro partner Sasha Farber. Their performance garnered appreciation from judges and even left the eliminated contestant Harry Jowsey teary-eyed. They opted for a soft performance during the Freestyle round to Taylor Swift's Enchanted.

Ariana Madix and pro Pasha Pashkov delivered an energetic Samba routine to Spice Girls' Spice Up Your Life. In the second round, the Vanderpump Rules star and her partner danced to Beyonce's Run The World and Ciara's Level Up.

Singer-songwriter Jason Mraz and pro Daniella Karagach did Foxtrot to Fly Me To The Moon by Frank Sinatra. Their redemption performance was a success as it left judges vibing along to their moves. Meanwhile, in the freestyle round, they danced to Happy by C2C.

Charity Lawson and pro Artem Chigvintsev were assigned a tango routine and they outdid themselves by dancing to Libertango by Astor Piazzolla. In the later segment of the show, they danced to Lose My Breath by Destiny's Child in the freestyle round.

