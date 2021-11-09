Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Eijaz Khan swings Pavitra Punia in his arms, people annoyed of their ‘extra’ behaviour: 'They are playing jhula-jhula'

Actors Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia's relationship started after the couple met at the Bigg Boss 14 house. The two are often seen indulging in PDA.
Eijaz Khan with Pavitra Punia at a party. (Varinder Chawla)
Published on Nov 09, 2021 12:25 PM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Actors Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan's love-hate relationship started inside the Bigg Boss 14 house. The couple started dating after the show got over. In the latest video from a birthday party, Eijaz can be seen lifting Pavitra in his arms.

In the video, Eijaz pulls Pavitra towards himself and then lifts her. The couple then dances on Suraj Dooba Hai Yaaron while looking at each other. At one point Eijaz insists Pavitra to take off her mask but she refuses it.  The couple continues looking into each other's eyes. Have a look:

Their PDA did not sit well with many. One person called it a “drama” and said, “Drame dono.....privacy b rakhlo thoda sa.....love se jyada overacting chal raha hai (Both of them are doing drama. You should keep some privacy. It looks like overacting and not love)." Another person pointed out at Eijaz and Pavitra's huge fights during Bigg Boss, saying, “Biggboss mai to khub ladte the." (They used to fight so much in Bigg Boss.) “Jhula jhula khel rhe h (They are playing a game of swings)," joked another.

While some people criticised the couple's romance, some adored them. One person said, “Looking so Adorable MashaAllah” Another one wrote, “Please shaadi kar lo (Please get married)."

Read More: Step inside Pavitra Punia's house, with walk-in closet and kitchen that reminds her of village she grew up in

Earlier this year, Eijaz opened up about his relationship with Pavitra. He told Zoom TV, “She has this weird way of loving me that she gets angry. And I understand why she gets angry is because she has that level of expectations from me. Even if it means serving me breakfast and if the breakfast is stone-cold, she is very angry. I understand these things and I just take it as loving, I kiss her on the forehead and say thank you.” 

In April, Pavitra revealed that the two have even met each other's families. She told Pinkvilla, “Yes, we have met each other's families. Though we haven't met each other's parents as such but have been meeting each other's siblings, cousins, friends etc. We are taking it slow and in the flow.”

