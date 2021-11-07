Ekta Kapoor jokes Shobha Kapoor asks her to drop actors from shows: ‘Paise zyada maang rahe hai’

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ekta Kapoor joked that she has to incorporate an accident scene in a show when an actor demands more money and depending on the negotiations, they either survive or are killed off. She said that her mother Shobha Kapoor calls the shots.
Ekta Kapoor, during an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show, joked that her mother Shobha Kapoor asks her to remove actors from shows when they demand more money. Shobha is the Managing Director of Balaji Telefilms, while Ekta is the Joint Managing Director.

Host Kapil Sharma asked Ekta if actors go to Shobha for help when she wants to give them the axe from a show. “Usually Shobha ji hi mujhe bolti hai inko hata do. (She is) Sindhi… ‘Paise zyada maang rahe hai’ (Usually, my mother is the one who asks me to remove them. She is Sindhi, says, ‘They are asking for more money’),” she replied.

“Phir woh accident ka scene mujhe karna padta hai, phir unhe jaana padta hai, negotiate hota hai, phir suddenly accident mein wohi ek insaan bach jaata hai (I have to shoot an accident scene, then the actors go and negotiate, and then suddenly, the one who was in the accident survives),” she added.

Jeetendra, who appeared with Ekta on The Kapil Sharma Show, said that he is the chairman of the production house and gets a lot of messages. “Unko nahi maalum ki mera company mein kuch chalta hi nahi hai. Aur doosri baat, agar ladies hui aur kaam milne wala hoga, agar main bolunga toh woh milega nahi (Those people don’t know that I have no say in the company. Secondly, if it is a female actor and I recommend them, they will not get the job even if they were earlier being considered for it),” he said, adding that if he recommends any women for work, they will be rejected by both Shobha and Ekta.

Ekta has produced several popular serials such as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Pavitra Rishta, Kumkum Bhagya and Ye Hai Mohabbatein.

