Ekta Kapoor reacts to claims Tejasswi Prakash won Bigg Boss 15 due to Naagin 6: 'Don't think I have the power’

Tejasswi Prakash was announced as the new face for Naagin 6 on the grand finale episode of the recently-concluded reality show Bigg Boss 15. Minutes later, she also bagged the winner's trophy for the reality show. Since then, trolls have been flooding Twitter with allegations that the winner of Salman Khan's show was already 'fixed' because she had scored the lead role in another top show on the same channel.

Naagin producer Ekta Kapoor has now responded to the allegations. In a new interview, Ekta has said that she never met Tejasswi before signing her for Naagin 6.

"I don't think I have the power to tell a channel that I want this girl as my next Naagin. I found her pretty, she clearly had a lot of love from the audience and I connected to her when I saw her and that's all that made her win. Poor girl she has to constantly defend herself," Ekta told Times of India.

A glimpse of the performance Tejasswi Prakash gave on Bigg Boss 15 stage soon after the announcement of her name as the Naagin 6 lead.

She added, "There's something about her eyes and I just had to cast her. Honestly, I've never met her except this show and when I gave her a narration now, I knew she would win when she got my evil eye, it went from Raqesh to Karan to her. I knew she would win. I felt there was some kind of luck that went to her. More than that I've done nothing."

In a recent interview, Tejasswi's boyfriend, and Bigg Boss 15 co-contestant Karan Kundrra also reacted to the claims of the reality show being rigged. Karan told India Today that huge money was riding on Bigg Boss and the producers would not ‘risk’ it just to promote someone appearing on another show on the same channel (Colors).

Actor Urvashi Dholakia, Maheck Chahal and Sudhaa Chandran will also return to the Naagin franchise with Naagin 6. Urvashi is best known for her role as Komolika in Kasautii Zindagi Kay. Tejasswi will play the lead role alongside her Bigg Boss 15 co-contestant Simba Nagpal.

