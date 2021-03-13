Home / Entertainment / Tv / Ekta Kapoor wants to know Indian Idol 12 judge Neha Kakkar’s diet, here's why. Watch video
Ekta Kapoor wants to know Indian Idol 12 judge Neha Kakkar’s diet, here's why. Watch video

Ekta Kapoor, commenting on Neha Kakkar's youthful looks, said that she would like to know about her diet. Watch the promo of Indian Idol 12 here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 06:04 PM IST
Ekta Kapoor was a special guest on Indian Idol 12, on which Neha Kakkar is a judge.

It was a mutual admiration society of sorts on Indian Idol 12, as singer Neha Kakkar and producer Ekta Kapoor were all praise for each other. Neha, who is a judge on the singing reality show, called her one of the most powerful women in the country. Ekta came as a special guest on the show, along with her father, veteran actor Jeetendra.

Neha lauded Ekta for her meteoric rise in the entertainment industry and expressed astonishment at the fact that Ekta has been working for more than two-and-a-half decades. “Aapne bola na 26 saal, mujhe itni hairangi hui, ki woh chhoti hi hai already, matlab bachpan se hi shuru kiya hai (When you said you have been working for 26 years, I was surprised. Even now, you are so young, which means you have been doing this since childhood),” Neha said.

Ekta blushed as Neha told Jeetendra that he must be incredibly proud of his daughter. Ekta said that Neha’s parents must be feeling the same way and commented on her youthful looks. “Mujhe lag raha hai jab aap aayi thi, usse aap aur chhoti lag rahi hai. Aapka diet main baad mein aap se lungi (I think you look even younger now than you did when you first started out in the industry. I will ask you about your diet later),” she said, adding, “You are a brilliant singer, you are my mother’s favourite.”

Also see: Jeetendra recalls memories of growing up in a chawl, says neighbours gathered at his home to see a ceiling fan. Watch

Ekta produced a number of popular shows, including Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki and Kasautii Zindagii Kay, under her home banner Balaji Telefilms. She branched into film production and distribution with Balaji Motion Pictures in 2001, and has hits like The Dirty Picture and Veere Di Wedding to her credit.

Last year, Ekta was honoured with the Padma Shri, India’s fourth-highest civilian award, for her contribution to the entertainment industry.

