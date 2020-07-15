Gautam Gulati reveals why he broke contract with Ekta Kapoor: ‘My role was cut, kept calling but in vain’

bollywood

Updated: Jul 15, 2020

Actor Gautam Gulati, who rose to prominence after winning the eighth season of the reality show Bigg Boss, hosted by Salman Khan, has said that he was left stranded by the industry after winning the show. He said that after he told Salman that he was dissatisfied with the sort of films he was doing, the Dabangg actor immediately offered him a job.

“Nobody offered me a helping hand when I won Bigg Boss five years ago,” Gautam told NBT.com. “I can never forget the day when Ekta Kapoor offered me a three-film deal. However, my role in the very first film was cut. I kept calling the concerned persons but in vain. After that, I had no other option but to break the contract with Balaji (Motion Pictures).”

The film that Gautam was referring to is most likely Azhar, which released in 2016, and was based on the life of former captain of the Indian cricket team, Mohammad Azharuddin. The actor played a cricketer modelled on Ravi Shastri.

He continued, “Artists are left heartbroken when someone cheats at work. I was not concerned about the money but I wanted to do a good job. The makers should take care of young actors and outsiders. Salman Khan has trusted my talent. As an outsider, now I feel that there is a helping hand and that is of Salman Khan.”

Gautam recalled meeting the actor recently, and telling him about his situation. “I met him at a party a few months ago. He asked me about the projects I was working on. I told him that the kind of films I’m getting is not what I want to do and some releases are stuck. He immediately asked me to work with him. I couldn’t believe my ears at that moment. I asked him again and he said - yes, of course, take my number. Within the next four days, I was introduced to his team. I will always be grateful for this. Bollywood bigwigs should support young talents just like Salman Khan did.”

Gautam will next be seen in Salman’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, which also features Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda. Directed by Prabhudeva, the film was initially supposed to release around Eid, but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

