'Embarrassed’ to share the same city, Real Housewives star Meghan King takes Medix's side calls out Tom 'Scandoval'

The reality TV world is abuzz after Meghan King, the Real Housewives of Orange County alum, called out Tom Sandoval for cheating on Ariana Madix with Raquel Leviss, a Pump Rules co-star. In a recent interview with Page Six, King didn't mince words when it came to her feelings about Sandoval's infidelity, saying, "I hate Tom Sandoval for what he did."

Real Housewives of Orange County alum Meghan King

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Tom Sandoval with Ariana Madix (Left), Tom Sandoval with Raquel Leviss (Right)

King also shared that Sandoval's hometown of St. Louis, where she lives, makes her feel "embarrassed" to share the same city with him. "Obviously, it's not the best representation. So, yeah, I don't love it," she said.

Real Housewives of Orange County alum Meghan King

Also read | Scheana Shay spills major tea on Tom and Raquel's romance. Are rumours true?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The cheating scandal, which has been dubbed "Scandoval," came to light after Madix discovered an intimate video of Leviss on Sandoval's phone during a trip to see his band's performance. The fallout from the scandal was captured on camera for new episodes of the show, including a post-Sandoval and Leviss post-affair liplock and a conversation between King and the bar owner about Madix feeling "gaslit."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The scandal has rocked the world of Bravo's hit show, and fans are eagerly awaiting further developments as the drama continues to unfold. Stay tuned for more updates on this scandalous story.

Real Housewives of Orange County alum Meghan King

Also read | Katie Maloney says Ariana Madix is in ‘good headspace’ and 'excited' amid separation from Tom Sandoval

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON