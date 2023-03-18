Katie Maloney says Ariana Madix is in ‘good headspace’ and 'excited' amid separation from Tom Sandoval

Katie Maloney recently gave an update on Ariana Madix's well-being following her split from Tom Sandoval and the scandal involving Raquel Leviss. In an interview, Katie revealed that Ariana is currently focusing on self-care and prioritizing her mental health in the aftermath of the situation. Katie also mentioned that she recently met with Ariana and noted that she is in a good state of mind and looking forward to her future. However, Katie did not elaborate on what specifically they discussed during their meeting. (Also read: 'She's only interested in men that her friends are married to', Katie Maloney makes remark on Raquel Leviss) Katie Maloney talks about Ariana Madix's mental space after split from Tom Sandoval.

Katie commented on Raquel Leviss' behavior of showing interest in her friends' boyfriends and husbands. She advised other women to be cautious and hide their respective partners from Raquel, suggesting that she may be prone to pursuing taken men.

During an episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the host of the You're Gonna Love Me podcast, Katie shared her thoughts on the situation and how it has affected Ariana. The affair ultimately led to the end of Ariana and Tom's nine-year relationship, and Katie discussed the impact it has had on Madix.

Katie said, "All things considered, she's in a really good headspace," she shared with Andy. She continued further, and told, "She's taking care of herself. I saw her yesterday and we're excited. She's excited."

Several celebrities have commented on the split between Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval due to his affair with Raquel. Among them, Tom's former partner Kristen Doute expressed her shock and disbelief, stating that the situation is surreal and difficult to fully comprehend. She admitted to being surprised that Tom would betray Ariana in such a way.

Kristen also shared that the current situation between Tom and Ariana has been evoking many memories for her, suggesting that it may be bringing up unresolved feelings from her own past relationship with Tom. Tom Schwartz, who is Tom Sandoval's best friend, shared his thoughts on Sandoval's emotional state after the fallout from the affair with Raquel Leviss. Schwartz acknowledged that Sandoval is experiencing a sense of profound sadness and acknowledging that he made a mistake. Despite this, Schwartz noted that Sandoval is doing relatively okay given the circumstances. The whole situation is just sad, according to Schwartz. Few reports suggested that the two are still residing together in the same Los Angeles home despite the separation.