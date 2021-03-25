Erica Fernandes: Being in showbiz made me a lot more confident

Actor Erica Fernandes often wonders if she might lose herself in showbiz, but that is a risk she is willing to take as the industry has helped her find the path she wants to walk on in life.

“There is a lot that I discovered about myself after joining the industry. The things I was capable of as a performer and an entertainer was something I was unsure of before stepping into this field,” Fernandes tells us.

Even, she was surprised to see her “confidence and determination” to prove herself as an actor and a “strong personality” when she first stepped into the world of television.

“Being in the industry has made me a lot more confident. It has helped me gain clarity on the exact path I want to walk on in life, it has widened my thought process in many ways and given me a new approach to every avenue I decide to be a part of,” says Fernandes, who rose to popularity with her debut television show, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi.

The 27-year-old actor shares that it has helped her “evolve and grow as a person with each passing year, and has truly given me the best on the professional and personal front”.

Fernandes walked into the glamour industry as a model, and went on to navigate the regional filmdom by doing Kannada and Tamil projects, before courting fame through the small screen.

Ask her if there is a fear that she might lose herself in showbiz, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay star says, “This thought does cross my mind at times, but I remind myself that there is nothing above being grounded, humble and importantly keeping my feet on the ground while only my eyes soar the skies”.

She is not even scared of embracing fame. “I always tends to look at the positives more than the negatives, because the kind of love, respect and admiration it has given me is just amazing,” she says.

When it comes to work, after wrapping up Kasautii Zindagii Kay, she shot for two music videos, one out of which gave her a chance to go out of Mumbai for the first time amid the lockdown last year. Next, there are a “couple of projects in the pipeline”.