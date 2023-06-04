Eva Longoria desperately yearns for a Desperate Housewives reboot, but will Wisteria Lane welcome her back?

It's been over a decade since Eva Longoria graced our screens as the fierce and fabulous Gabrielle Solis on the hit dramedy series Desperate Housewives. Fans have long wondered if there's a possibility of a reboot, and Longoria herself is not immune to the desire for a return to Wisteria Lane. In a recent interview on Access Hollywood, the talented actress shared her thoughts on a potential revival and the fate of her beloved character.

Eva Longoria(Instagram)

Longoria excitedly revealed, "She'd be an influencer for sure. She'd be like a social media mogul." Imagining where Gabby would be now, the actress couldn't help but express her longing for the role that made her a household name. "I miss Gabby so much. I miss being Gabby Solis," she confessed, tugging at the heartstrings of devoted fans everywhere.

However, despite Longoria's enthusiasm, series creator Marc Cherry doesn't seem eager to revisit the mysterious secrets and scandals of Wisteria Lane. Longoria revealed, "I've talked to him several times. He feels like there's no why now? For the sake of a reboot, he wouldn't do it. He feels like, 'What do I have to say with these characters that we haven't already fully mined?'"

Longoria acknowledged the significant changes in the television landscape since Desperate Housewives premiered in 2004. In those days, series orders were hefty, with 24 episodes per season, allowing the show to delve deep into the lives of its characters. Longoria reminisced, "There's no more six-episode per season stuff that there is now. This was 24 episodes a year, we fully mined those characters. There was nobody on the street that was left to sleep with. I slept with everybody. I was like, 'Uh, what do we do now?'"

The actress also highlighted the groundbreaking nature of the show during its heyday. "Twenty years ago, we were saying something about ageism and saying something about being a housewife, and it was shocking," Longoria reflected. "There's a lot of things we said and did that was groundbreaking, and I don't think it is now. Now it's like the norm."

While the hopes of a Desperate Housewives reboot may be dashed for now, fans can still cherish the memories of the scandalous and entertaining lives of Gabrielle Solis and her fellow housewives. Eva Longoria's passion for her iconic character serves as a testament to the impact the series had on both viewers and its talented cast. Who knows what the future holds?

Perhaps a new chapter in the lives of the Desperate Housewives will unfold someday, but until then, we can cherish the legacy they left behind on Wisteria Lane.

