Exclusive! Avneet Kaur and Raghav Sharma are in love

Actor Avneet Kaur, 20, and producer Raghav Sharma, 22, are the newest lovebirds in town. The couple had almost successfully kept their relationship under wraps for quite a few years.

But, we’ve heard that the duo have known each other for some time now and their love brewed three to four years ago.

According to a source, “They met socially and have been with each other for some time now. It was Raghav who was smitten by her, and he pursued her for a long time. They keep their relationship extremely low-key, owing to their professions. Since Raghav is linked with a production house (music label company) and Avneet has featured in several projects under the banner, they have been cautious... to keep their dating life private.”

It is said that the two often travel to see each other as one lives in Mumbai and the other in Delhi. In fact, Sharma was in Mumbai last week, and on Monday, the two left the city together on the same flight, maintaining distance in public.

Despite repeated attempts, Kaur’s parents wouldn’t let us speak to her. Sharma, on the other hand, heard us, giggled, and promised to call us back in five minutes, but never actually did.

Kaur has featured in music videos like Daily Daily (2020), Paagla (2021), Pahadan (2019), Kinne Saalan Baad (2021), all under Sharma’s music label.