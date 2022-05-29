Exclusive! Hruta Durgule not quitting Man Udu Udu Zhala: Har ek show pe koi na koina basic problem hote hain, but we work together

Though there were rumours that actor Hruta Durgule is quitting her Marathi daily soap, she isn’t. Clarifying the reports, Durgule states, “When I started (the show) since then these news have cropped up, I don’t know for what reasons. But it’s nothing like that. I took an official break for my wedding.”

Durgule returns to the sets of Man Udu Udu Zhala from Monday, after an almost “15 days” of break she took for her wedding with director Prateek Shah.

There were multiple reports that suggested Durgule being unhappy with the showrunners over hygiene issues. Claiming it to be too trivial to make the headlines, Durgule shares, “It’s never like that. I’m always happy with the producers. Aisa kuch nahi. Har ek show, set pe koi na koina basic problem hote hain, but we work together and find solutions for it. Nothing serious that will make news. If it was that serious, I would have been the first person to speak up. If our generation doesn’t speak, then who would? If I wanted to make news out of it, I would have addressed it on my own social media.”

Durgule, despite being used to these conjectures, often wonders where they come from. “My co-actor shot an advertisement with another actor and people started writing that she is the new Deepu (her character is fondly called),” she quips. She further adds, “It gets awkward with the audience as they believe what they read. So it gets very difficult. Everyone is asking khara kay aahe? There are messages on my social media, whenever I’m doing plays, people come backstage and ask if I’m still in the show. But then I feel my work speaks for itself. I’m seen in the episodes, so how else do I clarify?”