EXCLUSIVE: Newlyweds Sanjay Gagnani and Poonam Preet talk about their big fat Punjabi wedding

Actors Sanjay Gagnani and Poonam Preet Bhatia had a quintessential big fat Punjabi wedding in Delhi, on Sunday. While the main ceremony happened in a Gurudwara, the duo had organised a party for their family and friends, and everyone had a blast. With celebs such as Sanjeeda Shaikh, Nupur Sanon, Anjum Fakih and more in attendance, the afternoon wedding was as fun as it could get.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I feel graduation se post graduation ho gaya,” laughs Sanjay as he speaks to us after the ceremony is over. “We have been living in together since more than nine years now, we had got engaged in February 2018. It has been almost three years since we got engaged, so schooling se graduation hui in the form of engagement, aur post graduation ho gayi shaadi se. Bauhaut achha lag raha hai.”

The original plan, however, was not to get married so late. The pandemic struck, and all their plans went for a toss. The actor goes on to add, “Covid ki wajah se wait badh gayi. Otherwise, we would have got married one and a half years earlier. It feels really nice, we both feel blessed that after waiting for such a long time, we have finally seen the light of this day.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Poonam chimes in and says this is exactly how she had envisioned her wedding to be like. “For me, it is like a dream come true, I always wanted the big fat Indian wedding. It was definitely worth the wait. I am super happy and glad it happened with the pandemic situation better now,” she says.

Having said that, Sanjay asserts that they made sure to follow all protocols to ensure the safety of their guests.

“We wanted to make sure all the guests who are coming for our wedding, we don’t put them at risk, the kids or elders. Now since we are almost a fully vaccinated country, we have had the largest vaccination drive, we have achieved it. It was pretty safe to get married now,” he ends.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}