Exclusive: Nimki Mukhiya’s Bhumika Gurung gears up for a Gurudwara wedding on March 8

TV actor Bhumika Gurung is all set to tie the knot with restaurant consultant Shekhar Malhotra on March 8. In an exclusive conversation the Nimki Mukhiya actor confirms the dates and says, “It’s on March 8. We are trying to finalise the venue. It’ll be booked in a day or two.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Talking about the wedding that will take place in “Mumbai”, Gurung adds, “I am going to have an intimate wedding with my family and close friends. We will have a small ceremony for haldi, mehendi and sangeet on March 6 and 7. We are also planning to have an engagement ceremony a day or two before the rituals. Then the Gurudwara wedding followed by a party.”

With less than a month left for the D-day, Gurung is running from pillar to post ensuring everything is done before the last minute. Ask her why she opted for a wedding on such a short notice and she clarifies, “This wasn’t a short notice. We have been planning it for a long time. But then due to the pandemic, it got delayed. Then we thought why wait and let’s do it the next month. And I’m aware about the lack of time but since it’s not a big fat wedding, we are getting done with the preparations.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gurung is currently shopping for her clothes, jewelery, footwear and other stuff. However, finalising the venue is the couple’s “primary focus”. Ask her about her bridal look and she quips, “I’m going to be a today’s bride. I’m going with pastel colours and keeping minimal jewelery. I like it that way.”

As for the guest list Gurung reveals the cast of her show Nimki Mukhiya along with a few other industry friends are invited.

Although Gurung and Malhotra have known each other for some time, the actor opened up about dating him in February 2019. As per her Malhotra went down on his knees and proposed her on her last birthday.