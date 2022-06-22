Exclusive! Siddharth Jadhav refutes divorce buzz: Sab theek hai

Actor Siddharth Jadhav is mighty upset with all the headlines around his personal life. Reports are rife that his marriage with wife Trupti Jadhav is on the rocks. When we contacted the actor, he initially refused to acknowledge any reports. The actor, while mildly losing his temper, didn’t address the rumours but questioned their source. A little later the Golmaal actor says, “I don’t have any idea where these rumours are coming from. We are together and sab kuch theek hain.”

Multiple reports suggest that both Siddharth and Trupti have been fighting and living separately for the last two years. Probe Siddharth if he and Trupti are living under the same house and he repeats, “Sab kuch theek hain”. The actor refuses to comment further.

While Siddharth maintains that everything is alright one cannot ignore the fact that Trupti who used the last name Jadhav at least when the couple was participating in dance reality show Nach Baliye, has dropped the surname from her Instagram. Furthermore, Trupti and Siddharth have also unfollowed each other, and not posted about each other for two years.

We couldn’t reach out to Trupti for a comment.

The two tied the knot in 2007 and are parents to two daughters.

