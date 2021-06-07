Exes Shalin Bhanot, Dalljiet Kaur spotted together, years after bitter split. See pic

Ex-couple Shalin Bhanot and Dalljiet Kaur were spotted together on Monday, over half-a-decade after their divorce. They were married from 2009 to 2015.

Pictures of Shalin and Dalljiet, wearing casual outfits, were shared online on Monday. The former couple posed for the cameras in mask. While Shalin wore a tank top and track bottoms, Dalljiet wore a T-shirt and jeans. Shalin threw up a thumbs-up sign for the photographers.

"So good to see both of them together," one person wrote in the comments section of a paparazzi account's post. "This is why you shouldn’t involve when ex-es fight, they’ll patch up but you will look like a fool for choosing sides," wrote another. A third person wrote that they were 'happy for them'.

Shalin in a 2016 interview told Hindustan Times that despite their acrimonious split, he would never badmouth Dalljiet in the press, as he would not want to disrespect the mother of his child. "After the divorce happened, I was really scared and didn’t step out of the house for first 17 days. And the first time I went out, I had gone to the gym because I wanted to work out and feel fresh and I had all eyes on me, as people form perceptions,” Shalin said.

Dalljiet had accused Shalin of trying to strangle her and harassing her for dowry, claims that he denied. When asked if she ever considered reconciling with Shalin, she dismissed the possibility altogether. “All that is not going to happen. I am in a very peaceful space. If not happy or content. No doubt it was a tough phase. I am no more revengeful or have any angst. I am done with that phase. I don’t hold any regrets, grudge or ego. If Shaleen wants to co-exist, I am fine with it. My only priority is my son and his happiness,” she said in an interview with a leading daily in 2016.