Fans are heartbroken as Anupam Kher exits New Amsterdam after Kirron's cancer diagnosis: 'He will be missed'

Actor Anupam Kher's fans are expressing sadness at his exit from US medical drama, New Amsterdam. Anupam played Dr Kapoor on the show and was among the most popular characters.

The news of his exit from the NBC show was confirmed by Entertainment Weekly. It comes a week after Anupam revealed his wife Kirron Kher's cancer diagnosis.

Anupam's fans said he will be 'dearly missed' on the show. "He will be dearly missed loved his character.. It makes sense now after seeing last nights episode. Prayers to his wife and family," wrote one. "Prayers to his family. So disappointed as I loved his character and story line," wrote another.

"Will miss Dr. Kapoor for sure, my favorite character, but certainly understand family illnesses require the utmost precedence. My thoughts and prayers to Mr. Kher and his wife and family . #CANCERSUCKS," commented a fan. "Oh no!!! Love him!!! Love the character!!! I hope he visits/cameos!!! Loved his storylines!!! He will be missed! Prayers for his wife’s battle with cancer," addded another fan.

Speaking to Hindustan Times about Kirron, Anupam had said, "Kirron has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. She is currently undergoing treatment and we are sure she will come out of this stronger than before. We are very blessed that she is being looked after by a phenomenal set of doctors She's always been a fighter and takes things head on. She's all heart and that's why she has so many people that love her. so keep sending your love to her in your prayers and in your heart. She is well on her way to recovery and we thank everyone for their support and love."

New Amsterdam began in 2018 and has been on for three seasons. It stars Ryan Eggold, Janet Montgomery and Freema Agyeman in lead roles.