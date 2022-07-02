Fans hilariously react to Kapil Sharma's ‘Hello friends, juice pee lo’ post: 'Are you having it for the first time?'

Comedian Kapil Sharma is currently on his international tour and making the most of his time abroad. He has now shared some pictures of himself, enjoying a beverage. However, his caption cracked his fans up as he simply wrote, "Hello friends, juice pee lo (have juice)." Also read: Kapil Sharma says 'sorry' to wife Ginni Chatrath after joking about her during his Vancouver live show. Watch

Kapil's caption is inspired from vlogger Somvati Mahawar’s video in which her phrase, "Hello friends, chai pilo" went on to become one of the most viral meme. Kapil's fans also reacted to his post in the same vein.

Kapil Sharma shared new pics on Instagram.

DJ Goddess commented on the post, “I think I’m gonna order juice after seeing this, craving shuruuu.” A fan wrote, “Aap la kar dedo ..nhi bhej do (you can send me some).” Another said, “Thanks aap piyo (you have it) - you are not done yet.” A fan even said, “Lagta he pehlibarr pi rahe. Ho isiliye photo nikali (it seems you are having juice for the first time, that's why you shared a video).” Another said, “Sir app pahle baar pi raho ho kya (Are you having juice for the first time)?”

Kapil recently paid a heartfelt tribute to late singers Sidhu Moose Wala and KK during his show in Vancouver, Canada. He sand Sidhu's hit song, 295. In the video, 'Tribute To Legends' could be seen written in the background along with photos of Sidhu Moose Wala, KK, Deep Sandhu and Sandeep Singh Sandhu.

He also shared a funny selfie video in which he cracked a joke on his wife Ginni Chatrath in front of the audience. Recording the video while posing in front of the large crowd, he said, "Ginni, tu meri kabhi nahi sunti, dekh kitne log mujhe sunne aaye hain. Wo bhi ticket kharch ke (Ginni, you never listen to me. But see how many people have come to listen to me, that too after spending money on tickets)."

