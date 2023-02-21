Fans praise Alex Belew's thai steak salad recipe: ‘this looks so delicious!'; ask him: 'how do we get a dinner invite?'

Chef Alex Belew, who won Season 21 of Hell's Kitchen, shared his recipe for Thai steak salad with his fans on Instagram. In a video, he demonstrated his exceptional culinary skills and effortlessly prepared the dish, prompting many of his followers to express their appreciation and admiration. Numerous fans called the dish ‘delicious’ and ‘yummy’ in their comment section. Here's how to make Thai steak salad. (Also read: Hell's Kitchen winner Alex Belew says 'it's easier for people to remark that chefs can't cook risotto but.....')

At the start of the video, the Thai steak salad was displayed on a plate, followed by the chef taking a taste of the dish and displaying a look of joy and contentment on his face. He wore a white tee with a black cap on his head. Afterward, the chef proceeded to provide a step-by-step tutorial on how to prepare the dish. He added I Ain't Worried-Acoustic song by OneRepublic on the post.

Sharing the clip on Instagram, Alex wrote, “Thai steak salad for dinner. And before y’all ask for a recipe, I was just winging it (lauging emojis) but I’ll give you a rundown."

He chef furnished written guidelines on how to make the dish and wrote, “Rubbed the steak in black pepper and tamari for 2 hours. Vegetable set: carrot, cuke, shallot, cherry tomato. Sauce ingredients: fish sauce, lime juice, tamari, sambal, sugar, water, sesame oil, lemongrass, scallion. Cook the steak to your desired doneness and let rest. Toss with the veg and herbs (scallion and mint). Dress with the sauce and finish with toasted rice powder, fried shallot and herbs. Protein and flavor powerhouse!!! Let’s go!” He used ‘salad’, ‘thai', ‘steak’, ‘steak salad’, ‘healthy eating’, ‘cooking at home’, ‘chef’,' chef life', ‘chef of instagram’, ‘yummy’, ‘food porn’, ‘tasting table’, ‘taste made’ as the hashtags on the post.

Reacting to the recipe, one of his fans wrote, “Healthy and delicious.” Another fan commented, “The Hell's Kitchen tattoo, such a joy to have watched you cook this season, truly made HK S21 amazing!!” Other fan wrote, “Looks amazing!! Thank you for sharing! Can't wait to try and made this dish!! A fan asked, ”Recipes? Forget recipes. How do we get a dinner invite?" “I feel like the best salads are always ones you wing”, added one. “Omg!! that looks so amazing!”, wrote one. A comment read, “This looks so good.”

On February 9th, 2023, Alex was crowned as the winner of Hell's Kitchen. It is a reality show where contestants aged in their 40s and 20s compete for the opportunity to become Gordon Ramsay's executive chef at Hell's Kitchen Caesar's Atlantic City.

