Fans suggest Kris Jenner to ‘step to ChatGPT to write her birthday greetings’, pointing repetitive wishes for grand kids

Kris Jenner, the matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, is facing criticism for her seemingly repetitive birthday tributes on social media. Fans have called out Jenner for her latest Instagram post dedicated to her granddaughter Penelope, claiming that it closely resembles previous messages she has shared for her family members.

Kris Jenner is best known for starring in the reality television series, Keeping Up with the Kardashians.(Instagram/Chris Jenner)

Despite the heartfelt sentiments expressed in the tribute, fans are pointing out the similarities and longing for more originality in Jenner's birthday wishes.

Repetitive Birthday Tributes

In her recent Instagram post, Kris Jenner shared a slideshow of photos featuring her and Penelope, as well as other family members. The post highlighted Penelope's growth over the years and was accompanied by a heartfelt caption praising her granddaughter's qualities and expressing love and pride. However, fans were quick to notice the striking resemblance to Jenner's previous birthday messages, leading to accusations of predictability and repetition.

Fans commented on Kris's post wishing Happy Birthday to granddaughter Penelope. (Instagram)

A fan wrote, “Kris needs to step to chat GPT to write her birthday greetings. They are always the same 😂”

Another fan defended her weritting, “honestly i think she can’t write more original messages coz the family is big. I’d personally not have what to write for every kid when I have many. It’s hard . At least she tries her best.”

Fans Call Out the Familiarity

Social media users sarcastically commented on Jenner's seemingly identical birthday wishes, jokingly suggesting that she tells each family member they are her favorite. Others criticized the lack of variation in her messages, suggesting that Jenner could use a chatbot to generate more unique greetings. The repetitive nature of Jenner's tributes left some fans feeling unimpressed and longing for more creativity and personalization.

Kris has 13 grandchildren from her six kids. (Twitter/@KimKardashian)

Keeping Track of Many Birthdays

With 13 grandchildren from her six children, Kris Jenner has a multitude of birthdays to keep track of. However, fans are urging her to diversify her messages and avoid falling into a repetitive pattern. Despite the backlash, Jenner remains a doting grandmother and continues to celebrate each grandchild's special day with love and affection.

Kourtney's Pregnancy and Potential Show

Amidst the criticism directed at Kris Jenner, the focus also shifts to her daughter Kourtney Kardashian's pregnancy. Kourtney and her partner Travis Barker are expecting their first child together, adding another member to the Kardashian-Jenner brood. Sources suggest that Kourtney may consider stepping away from the family's reality series, "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," following the arrival of her fourth child.

There have been reports of tensions between Kourtney and her sister Kim, and Kourtney's pregnancy could be her perfect reason to bow out and prioritize her growing family.