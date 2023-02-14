Farah Khan, Sania Mirza party with Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan, Shiv Thakare, Sajid Khan, Archana Gautam. Watch

Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan attended a grand party celebrating his victory on Monday. Farah Khan hosted a bash in his honour that was attended by her friend, tennis player Sania Mirza, as well as Bigg Boss 16 contestants such as Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Shalin Bhanot, Sajid Khan, Soundarya Sharma, Archana Gautam and Abdu Rozik, among others. In a video she posted from the party, 'mandali (group)', which comprised of Stan, Shiv, Nimrit and a few other contestants that became friends during the show, is seen singing the 'Bigg Boss anthem'. Sania Mirza also makes a brief appearance in the party video. Also read: Bigg Boss 16's Gautam Singh Vig shocked to see MC Stan's victory

Sharing the video on Instagram Reels, filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan wrote in her caption, "Party of the year!! Bigg Boss 16... my favourite show. MANDLI ROCKS. PS MC Stan singing anthem for the first time." In the clip, Shiv, Nimrit, MC Stan, Sajid and others are seen standing in a semi-circle and singing the Bigg Boss 16 anthem composed on the show. Fans were quick to notice that Priyanka Choudhary, Ankit Gupta, Tina Datta and Sumbul Touqeer were missing in the video shared from the party. One commented on Farah's video, "Where is Priyanka?" Another one said, "Where is Ankit, Priyanka and Tina?" A comment also read, "Priyanka was robbed. She was the deserving winner."

This season’s top five finalists were Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shalin Bhanot, MC Stan, Shiv Thakare, and Archana Gautam. While MC Stan might have been declared the winner, fans of Priyanka were convinced she deserved to win the show. Even actor-host Salman Khan said something similar about Priyanka during the finale, and the clip is being shared on social media with the hashtag 'Priyanka won for life'. Salman had said, "Standing up against 15-16 people at all given time…Har cheez ke baad ye ladki smile karte hue ghar se nikli hai. Mere nazar mein winner ye hai (even after all the things she had to face in the Bigg Boss house, Priyanka is walking away from the show with a smile. She is the real winner for me).”

MC Stan was declared as the winner of Bigg Boss 16 in the grand finale hosted by Salman Khan on February 12. Along with the winner's trophy, he received a car and prize money totalling ₹31.80 lakh. After the show's finale, the rapper shared his photos with Salman and the Bigg Boss 16 trophy on Instagram. The caption of his post read, "We created history, remained real, rapped hip-hop on national TV. Ammi ka Sapna poora hogaya (my mother's dream came true)..."

Shiv Thakare was named the show's first runner-up by host Salman, who was followed by Priyanka Chahar Choudhary as the second runner-up.

