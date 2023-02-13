Bigg Boss 16's Gautam Singh Vig shocked to see MC Stan's victory: 'Strategy honi chaiye, late game samjho trophy le jao'

Gautam Singh Vig has said that he was shocked when neither Priyanka Chahar Choudhary nor Shiv Thakare made it to the top. He also said Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan started to understand the game pretty late. Both Priyanka and Shiv made it to the list of top three finalists. (Also read: Bigg Boss 16's Shalin Bhanot on ex-wife Dalljiet Kaur's marriage plans)

Talking about the time the winner was announced during Bigg Boss 16 grand finale Sunday evening, Gautam told DNA, “It was shocking for all of us because we were expecting Priyanka. She was trending everywhere, every day. After Priyanka, I was expecting Shiv to win.”

He added, "MC jeete hai... aachi baat hai ki woh jeete hai. Late samaj aaya (game) but aachi baat hai ki samaj aaya. Toh, I think, yehi agli baar logon ki strategy honi chaiye ki 'late game samjho aur trophy le jao' (It's fine that MC Stan won, he took time to understand the game but good that he eventually understood it. I think this will be a strategy people may follow from the next season - 'understand the dynamics of the game late and grab the trophy')."

MC Stan maintained a low profile and was often considered a non-active participant during his inital days inside the Bigg Boss 16 house. Later, he built friendships with some of his co-contestants including filmmaker Sajid Khan, Bigg Boss Marathi winner Shiv Thakare and singer Abdu Rozik, among others. Together, they formed a ‘mandali (group)’ and entertained one and all.

Right after the show started, Shalin Bhanot and Gautam almost came to blows with each other over a fight concerning co-contestant Sumbul Touqeer Khan. It was only after the other contestants separated them physically, that the fight cooled down.

Gautam and Ankit Gupta will be seen alongside Neha Rana in the new fictional romantic-musical series Junooniyatt that will begin air Monday night on Colors TV.

Gautam is best known for his performances in TV shows such as Naamkaran, Ishq Subhan Allah and the movie Flat 211. He also has featured in other TV shows including Pinjara Khubsurti Ka, Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 and Agni Vayu.

