Farah Khan says 'you rarely find husbands like' Gaurav Khanna as Akanksha Chamola shares his Lock Upp entry affected her

Actor Akanksha Chamola grabbed headlines when she made a shocking revelation about her marriage to television actor Gaurav Khanna, claiming that the couple were heading for divorce. Since then, their relationship has been under intense public scrutiny. In Farah Khan’s recent cooking vlog, Akanksha revealed that Gaurav’s entry into Lock Upp affected her gameplay. Farah, however, was seen praising the actor as an ‘ideal husband’.

Akanksha Chamola on Farah Khan's vlog

Farah Khan praises Gaurav Khanna as a husband.

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Farah discussed Akanksha’s gameplay on Lock Upp, pointing out that there appeared to be two distinct phases, before and after Gaurav’s entry. She then asked Akanksha if anything had happened between them after she left the couple alone in the jailer’s room to talk things out. Akanksha admitted that Gaurav’s entry and the information he shared had affected her gameplay.

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{{^usCountry}} She said, "What had happened was there was some information which was passed on to me when he [Gaurav] entered. When I came to Lock Upp, I came with the mindset that okay, everything is okay at home. Though they didn't know about the secret that there will be something huge. So when the information was passed on to me that things are not right back home, that is what shattered me. My home. It wasn't right, what I got to know. The way I am infront of the world is because I have that much confidence in my family. They know what I am doing, and they have accepted that. So when that information came, for me I kept on thinking what happened, till the time one doesn't know." Farah Khan praises Gaurav Khanna {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She said, "What had happened was there was some information which was passed on to me when he [Gaurav] entered. When I came to Lock Upp, I came with the mindset that okay, everything is okay at home. Though they didn't know about the secret that there will be something huge. So when the information was passed on to me that things are not right back home, that is what shattered me. My home. It wasn't right, what I got to know. The way I am infront of the world is because I have that much confidence in my family. They know what I am doing, and they have accepted that. So when that information came, for me I kept on thinking what happened, till the time one doesn't know." Farah Khan praises Gaurav Khanna {{/usCountry}}

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Farah, however, went on to praise Gaurav as a husband and said, "I love Gaurav, he is a wonderful guy. He is also a very good husband. Aise bahut kum husbands milte hain (You rarely find husbands like him), he has taken you for what you are and I think that's a very nice example to tell."

Akanksha had revealed at the premiere of Lock Upp that she and Gaurav were heading for divorce. Later, her secret about being bisexual was revealed on the show. Gaurav subsequently entered the show as a guest and spoke to Akanksha. He told her that her secrets had shaken the family and revealed that he had not yet signed the divorce papers.

On the show, Akanksha also opened up about the reason behind their decision to divorce. She revealed that she did not want to have children and did not even want to adopt, as she wanted to remain child-free, while Gaurav wanted to have kids.

About Akanksha Chamola and Gaurav Khanna's relationship

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Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Chamola got married in 2016 after dating for some time. They reportedly met during an audition and eventually fell in love. The couple tied the knot on November 24, 2016, in a lavish three-day wedding celebration in Gaurav’s hometown, Kanpur.

Akanksha has revealed that the couple had been living separately for almost a year. She recently also disclosed that they are yet to sign the divorce papers.