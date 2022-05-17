Farah Khan tells Ananya Panday she had a crush on her dad Chunky Panday in the 90s but is 'glad' nothing happened

Filmmaker Farah Khan has said that she once had a crush on actor Chunky Panday. However, she also said that it is good that they did not end up together, but got the opportunity to work with each other. Farah was speaking to Chunky's actor daughter Ananya Panday on her comedy show, The Khatra Khatra Show. (Also read: Farah Khan shares old pic from first housewarming)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Farah appears on the show on Fridays as a special host. Farah said she had a crush on Chunky in the 90s. She also added that she befriended Bhavana Panday, just to work with her then-boyfriend Chunky. Everyone laughed as Farah added, “After working with him (Chunky), I am glad that nothing happened between us. I also thanked Bhavana for getting married to him.”

Farah has choreographed songs for Housefull 2 and Housefull 4 films that featured Chunky in the role of Aakhri Pasta.

Earlier, when they shot for the episode, Farah posted a funny video with Ananya. She cracked jokes at the expense of the actor and used Chunky's famous lines, 'I'm joking', to pull his daughter Ananya's leg. Ananya could be seen getting her makeup done, as she sat dressed in green room. She was recording a video, introducing herself as, “Guys, I am Ananya Panday.” Farah walked in, surprising her and saying, “Ananya, Ananya, you won the National Award for Khaali Peeli.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ananya started celebrating with her makeup team and her stylist Tanya Ghavri even congratulated her before Farah could give them a reality check. The filmmaker brought on Ananya's father Chunky Panday's famous line - I'm a joking" and everyone paused for a moment. Eventually, Ananya broke into a laugh.

Ananya debuted with Student of the Year 2 in 2019 and was next seen alongside Ishaan Khatter in Khaali Peeli the next year. Most recently, she featured in Amazon Prime Video's Gehraiyaan that also starred Siddhant Chaturvedi and Deepika Padukone. Next up, she has Liger and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan in pipeline.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON