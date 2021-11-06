Farah Khan was ‘looking very pretty’ in shorts but Geeta Kapur called her ‘mummy’. Here's what happened

Choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan has revealed a story behind choreographer Geeta Kapur calling her “mumma”, adding that an air hostess once embarrassed her for it. Farah was speaking on her TV show where Geeta was a guest on a recent episode.

Elaborating on her reason for calling Farah her mom, Geeta Kapur said, “Whenever I used to go for any work, shoot or event, my mother used to travel with me. However, after I started working with her (Farah Khan), we had to travel abroad a lot and my mother couldn’t travel with me at that time. But Farah took care of me like a mother and I felt that maternal love and protection, since then I started calling her ‘mumma’ from my heart.”

After Geeta revealed the reason why she calls Farah her mom, Farah Khan said, “One time, at the airport, I was looking very pretty wearing these denim shorts and top. But she came in screaming ‘mummy, mummy’ from behind, leaving everyone shocked.”

The filmmaker added, “An air hostess even came up and told me ‘You’re too young to be a mother to such a big woman’. It was embarrassing. But Geeta is like my daughter, we share a wonderful bond and it’ll be the same for life.”

Geeta was a special guest on the grand finale episode of Zee Comedy Show. Farah is the host on the show. The episode will be aired over the weekend.

Geeta Kapur began her journey in Bollywood when she joined Farah Khan’s troupe as a teenager. She has assisted her on films such as Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Mohabbatein, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, Kal Ho Na Ho, Om Shanti Om and Main Hoon Na. Independently, Geeta has worked on Fiza, Asoka, Saathiya and Shirin Farhad Ki Toh Nikal Padi, among many others.

Geeta is currently seen as a judge on Super Dancer 4 alongside Shilpa Shetty and Anurag Basu.