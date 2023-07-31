Fear looms as leopards spotted on TV sets

A leopard and its cub were spotted on the sets of a Marathi TV serial at Film City in Mumbai last week. On two previous occasions, leopards and even a python were seen on sets. This has created fear among the crew, who want management to find a solution to this issue.

“Actors and artists ke andar abhi darr ka mahul hai. They are scared to report back to work, because these instances have grown in the past one month. We took a note of it and wrote to the management of Film City as well, but nothing has happened regarding the same,” says BN Tiwari, President of FWICE (Federation of Western Indian Cine Employees).

He adds, “Leopards are roaming on the set, killing dogs, they also attacked a makeup artist while he was returning on his bike. It can be life threatening. We have asked them to add more security measures to ensure safety of the people and the animals. They should seriously think about closing the area after 7pm. Many producers don’t think about doing anything because it is an added expense for them. The fear is looming large, and we will write to the producers as well”.

Producer Nivedita Basu mentions, “The leopard was spotted by the heroine when a scene was being shot of a reel leopard spotting in the show, Baghin. The animals are also scared to see so many humans. The Film City management needs to be more aware and keep a check on it”.

The ongoing monsoon also has a big role to play in the situation, feels producer Binaiferr Kohli.

“We are encroaching their space, where would they go? The animals are hungry because of the rains, which is why they are feeding on dogs and cats. We need to work with the forest and animal conservation experts to find a solution to it. But measures need to be taken today. We should not wait for a disaster to happen and then act. Like, shoot of one of my show will soon start in the area, and I have already written to the channel and the management about the safety measures which we will take, which includes fencing on the walls, locking sets properly, putting coal and fire outside and regular surveillance,” she shares.

To this, JD Majethia, Chairman, TV division of IFTPC, adds, “It’s not just leopards, monkey menace is also big at the moment. Safety measures are the need of the hour. There should be proper planning before the rains with the producers and the management. We need to have security guards and animal protectors on board to ensure safety of the animal as well as the people on the set”.

Expressing her fear, actor Sneha Jain shares that the thought of leopard or snake coming suddenly on set is “of course scary”. “There should be proper fencing on sets which are in forest areas. Leopard jumping on set can be life threatening, especially because the animal also gets startled looking at so many humans. It is a dangerous situation to be in,” she adds.

The sprawling Film City, a hub for shooting serials and films, is located on the boundary of the Sanjay Gandhi National Park, and also abuts the Aarey Milk Colony, a forest area within Mumbai.

Wrapping it up, Sachin Bangera from PETA India, shares, “Some years ago, news outlets reported that Sanjay Gandhi National Park wanted Film City to return its 51 acres of forest land, because the film studio complex sits right in the middle of what was leopards’ natural habitat. City and town planning must be done in a way that respects and protects areas in which wild animals live to ensure their well-being and to avoid human-animal conflict. Film City can expect big cats to continue to appear in this area, where they have always been, but it can discourage encounters with humans by ensuring there is no food or garbage left around to attract these or other wild animals. Management can also work with forest officials to create a safety protocol, such as going indoors if big cats are spotted, waiting for them to leave of their own accord, or calling officials for help if necessary”.

