Former Splitsvilla winner Vishal Karwal expecting first child with wife Heena Suri: ‘Don’t know how prepared I am’

Vishal Karwal, known for reality shows such as MTV Roadies 4, MTV Splitsvilla and Bigg Boss 6, is expecting his first child with his wife Heena Suri. The baby is due in January next year.

Currently, Vishal and Heena are in his hometown of Palampur in Himachal Pradesh, with his family. He expressed his excitement about becoming a father and said that while he is ‘good with children’, only time will tell ‘how prepared’ he is for the baby.

Sharing the news with a leading daily, Vishal said, “I am very excited and looking forward to embracing fatherhood. I don’t know how prepared I am for the new responsibility. I will know that when it happens. All I can say is that I am good with children. I have two nieces and love them to bits. I love spending time with kids and hence, am excited about becoming a father myself. I’m sure it will be quite an eventful journey ahead.” He added that his family will be there to help with looking after the child.

Vishal and Heena, who have known each other for more than two decades, got married in October last year, in the presence of close friends and family members. The wedding took place in his hometown.

Vishal was the winner of the first season of MTV Splitsvilla. He also acted in shows such as Bhagyavidhata, Rishton Se Badi...Pratha and Dwarkadheesh – Bhagwaan Shree Krishn. In 2016, he made his Bollywood debut with 1920 London.

Talking about his upcoming projects, Vishal said that he has a few things in the pipeline but would share details only when they go on floors. “I keep getting offers for TV shows. I haven’t taken up anything, as I am being offered similar characters. I have been part of several mythological shows and the offers coming my way are from the same genre. That’s why I am taking my time to come back to TV,” he added.

