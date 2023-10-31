Friends cast breaks silence after Matthew Perry's tragic death: ‘We were more than just cast mates’

The Friends cast has finally released a joint statement after the death of Matthew Perry at 54. Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc paid tribute to their late co-star in a statement shared with ABC News. Perry popularly played Chandler Bing on the sitcom.

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc paid tribute to Matthew Perry (FRIENDS (TV Show)/Facebook)

"We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family," their statement reads. "There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss."

"In time we will say more, as and when we are able," the statement continues. "For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world."

Perry died by apparent drowning on Saturday, October 28. He was discovered dead in the hot tub of his home in the Pacific Palisades neighbourhood just after 4 pm. Recently, a chilling 911 call that was made from actor Matthew Perry’s home on the night of his death has been released. In a dispatch audio now obtained by TMZ, a man can be heard saying the word “drowning.” “Agent 23. Rescue 23. EMS 9 on the radio. In response to the drowning,” the audio says. Some words were bleeped out.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office has confirmed to the news outlet PEOPLE that an autopsy has been completed but toxicology reports are pending. The status of Perry’s cause of death is now listed as "deferred" since it is "pending additional investigation." Foul play is not suspected.

Perry’s family has said that they are “heartbroken” by his “tragic” death."We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother," his family said. "Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend. You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love.