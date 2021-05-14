Friends Reunion to air May 27, Lady Gaga, K-Pop band BTS, Justin Bieber to join original cast

The long-awaited Friends cast reunion will be broadcast on May 27 and will feature a slew of celebrity guests including Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, and K-Pop band BTS, streaming service HB0 Max said on Thursday.

Friends: The Reunion, featuring all six of the original cast, was originally supposed to have been filmed more than a year ago but was repeatedly delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The unscripted, one-off special was filmed earlier this year on the same sound stage in Los Angeles as the original comedy about six young 20Somethings living in New York.

Friends, which ended its 10 year-run on NBC television in 2004, was one of the most popular TV shows of the 1990s and found a new life on streaming platforms where it is one of the most watched shows worldwide.

The reunion will feature Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry.

HBO Max said more than 15 celebrity guests would also take part, including former Friends cast members Tom Selleck (Richard), and Maggie Wheeler (Janice), and others such as British soccer star David Beckham, Game of Thrones" actor Kit Harington, and Pakistan's Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai.