Home / Entertainment / Tv / Friends Reunion to air May 27, Lady Gaga, K-Pop band BTS, Justin Bieber to join original cast
tv

Friends Reunion to air May 27, Lady Gaga, K-Pop band BTS, Justin Bieber to join original cast

Friends: The Reunion will feature Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry. More than 15 celebrity guests will also take part.
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 14, 2021 12:00 PM IST
1990s American TV show Friends ended in 2004 but found a new life when it was aired on streaming platforms.

The long-awaited Friends cast reunion will be broadcast on May 27 and will feature a slew of celebrity guests including Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, and K-Pop band BTS, streaming service HB0 Max said on Thursday.

Friends: The Reunion, featuring all six of the original cast, was originally supposed to have been filmed more than a year ago but was repeatedly delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The unscripted, one-off special was filmed earlier this year on the same sound stage in Los Angeles as the original comedy about six young 20Somethings living in New York.

Friends, which ended its 10 year-run on NBC television in 2004, was one of the most popular TV shows of the 1990s and found a new life on streaming platforms where it is one of the most watched shows worldwide.

Also read: Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai movie review: Salman Khan-Prabhudeva's yet another cringeworthy watch

The reunion will feature Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry.

HBO Max said more than 15 celebrity guests would also take part, including former Friends cast members Tom Selleck (Richard), and Maggie Wheeler (Janice), and others such as British soccer star David Beckham, Game of Thrones" actor Kit Harington, and Pakistan's Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai.

The long-awaited Friends cast reunion will be broadcast on May 27 and will feature a slew of celebrity guests including Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, and K-Pop band BTS, streaming service HB0 Max said on Thursday.

Friends: The Reunion, featuring all six of the original cast, was originally supposed to have been filmed more than a year ago but was repeatedly delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The unscripted, one-off special was filmed earlier this year on the same sound stage in Los Angeles as the original comedy about six young 20Somethings living in New York.

Friends, which ended its 10 year-run on NBC television in 2004, was one of the most popular TV shows of the 1990s and found a new life on streaming platforms where it is one of the most watched shows worldwide.

Also read: Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai movie review: Salman Khan-Prabhudeva's yet another cringeworthy watch

The reunion will feature Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry.

HBO Max said more than 15 celebrity guests would also take part, including former Friends cast members Tom Selleck (Richard), and Maggie Wheeler (Janice), and others such as British soccer star David Beckham, Game of Thrones" actor Kit Harington, and Pakistan's Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
friends tv show lady gaga bts justin bieber

Related Stories

tv

Madhuri Dixit remembers late choreographer Saroj Khan scolding her: 'Why are you crying? Don't ever cry in life'

PUBLISHED ON MAY 14, 2021 10:54 AM IST
bollywood

Swara Bhasker, Richa Chadha slam troll for 'perverted' comments, being 'obsessed with vibrator'

UPDATED ON MAY 14, 2021 10:39 AM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Mumbai Police shares post inspired by Harry Potter to spread this message

Bakery puts suspect’s image on cookies after robbery, post goes viral

Video of dog and deer’s unique friendship is winning hearts. Watch

Patient doggo waits eagerly for human to throw ball. Clip is a giggle-fest
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Happy Eid ul Fitr 2021
Eid ul Fitr 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP