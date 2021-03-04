IND USA
The cast of FRIENDS will be coming together for a reunion epsiode.
FRIENDS reunion will film in 'little over a month' after delay: David Schwimmer

David Schwimmer has said the reunion episode of hit show FRIENDS will start taping soon. The episode is among the most anticipated TV events.
PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 05:26 PM IST

Friends star David Schwimmer has revealed that the upcoming HBO Max special reunion of the classic 1990s sitcom will begin taping soon. The core cast of Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Schwimmer and Matthew Perry will be part of the one-off event, which will be shot on the iconic Stage 24 of the Warner Bros Studio lot in Burbank, California where the original NBC series was filmed.

New York-based Schwimmer, who played Ross Gellar in the hit comedy show, said the cast will start shooting around April.

"It's happening. Actually, in a little over a month I'm heading out to LA," the 54-year-old actor said on SiriusXM's "Radio Andy" on Wednesday.

"So, finally, I mean, we figured out a way to film it safely and there's going to be a portion of it that we filmed outside because of, you know, for safety protocols," Schwimmer added.

In November, Perry said the reunion had been rescheduled to film in March.

The event has now been delayed multiple times due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. HBO Max, WarnerMedia's streaming platform, had officially ordered the special in February 2020.

Also read: Rohan Shrestha's father approves of Shraddha Kapoor: 'If they decide to marry each other, I will happily do everything'

Ben Winston will direct and executive produce alongside "Friends" creators David Crane and Marta Kauffman and Kevin Bright.

Friends premiered in September 1994 and was a phenomenon during its decade-long run.

It later went on to find cult status among new audiences through TV reruns and streamers.

