Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Friends star Matthew Perry to release autobiography next year: 'Time people heard it directly from the horse's mouth'
tv

Friends star Matthew Perry to release autobiography next year: 'Time people heard it directly from the horse's mouth'

Friends actor Matthew Perry will release his autobiography next year. It will be the first time a main cast member from the sitcom will release a memoir.
Matthew Perry will release his autobiography next year.(AP)
Updated on Oct 29, 2021 06:28 PM IST
ANI |

Friends actor Matthew Perry will tell the story of his past struggles with drug abuse and more in his upcoming memoir. It has been described as ‘candid, self-aware’ and ‘unflinchingly honest’ but also funny.

This will be the first time a main cast member from Friends will release a memoir, meaning there will be plenty of new stories for fans of the sitcom to hear. Matthew played the role of Chandler Bing on Friends.

As per People magazine, the actor secured a seven-figure deal with Flatiron Books, a division of Macmillan, for the memoir. "There has been so much written about me by others in the past. I thought it was time people heard it directly from the horse's mouth. In this case, the horse's mouth being me," Matthew told People magazine.

According to the publisher, Matthew's book will take ‘readers behind-the-scenes and onto the soundstage of the most successful sitcom of all time while opening up about his private struggles with addiction’. As per the publisher, "This is the book that Friends fans have been waiting for."

RELATED STORIES

Megan Lynch, the publisher of Flatiron Books, is set to edit Matthew's autobiography. She said that the company is excited to bring this book to readers during a 'time of isolation and division'.

"We need humour, we need catharsis, and we need to agree on something-and Matthew's extraordinary story, told in his inimitable voice, is that thing. Matthew's book has unrivalled potential to bring people together, which feels especially galvanizing right now, a time of isolation and division," she told Deadline.

The currently untitled memoir is slated to hit bookshelves in fall 2022.

Friends ran for 10 seasons on NBC from 1994 to 2004. It also starred Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer.

Earlier this year, the six former co-stars got back together for the HBO Max's Friends reunion, during which they revealed a number of behind-the-scenes tidbits from their time on the show and reminisced about being a part of the hit series.

Matthew has long been open about his battle with drug abuse, which began after the actor was prescribed Vicodin for injuries sustained in a 1997 jet ski accident.

Also Read | Friends' Matthew Perry calls off engagement with 29-year-old fiancee Molly Hurwitz

Though Matthew has struggled with alcohol and drug abuse, he maintains a positive outlook on life.

"I've had a lot of ups and downs in my life and a lot of wonderful accolades," he told The Hollywood Reporter in 2015, “but the best thing about me is that if an alcoholic comes up to me and says, 'Will you help me stop drinking?' I will say, ‘Yes. I know how to do that’.”

Throughout his private struggles, the star maintained his acting career, appearing in Fools Rush In and other projects.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
matthew perry friends tv show friends reunion chandler bing
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Mohd Iqbal Khan: There are limitations on TV, you cannot do a lot of things

5

Kajol to Shruti Haasan: Celebs attend film event in Dubai

IBD 2: Contestant proposes to Malaika Arora but ends up calling her 'didi'

Sudha Chandran hopes for a better, user-friendly experience for specially-abled people
TRENDING TOPICS
Today Panchang
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
World Stroke Day
Facebook
Aryan Khan
Covid-19 cases
Mullaperiyar dam
Halloween 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP