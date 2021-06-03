Home / Entertainment / Tv / Friends' Matthew Perry calls off engagement with 29-year-old fiancee Molly Hurwitz
Matthew Perry and Molly Hurwitz began dating in 2018 and got engaged in November 2020.
Matthew Perry and Molly Hurwitz began dating in 2018 and got engaged in November 2020.
tv

Friends' Matthew Perry calls off engagement with 29-year-old fiancee Molly Hurwitz

  • Matthew Perry has called off his engagement with fiancee Molly Hurwitz. Here's what he said about ending their relationship.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 03, 2021 12:12 AM IST

Actor Matthew Perry, of Friends fame, has called off his engagement with fiancee, 29-year-old literary manager Molly Hurwitz. He has said that 'sometimes things just don't work out'.

The news comes days after the premiere of the reunion special episode of the sitcom Friends. Matthew is best known for essaying the role of Chandler Bing in the show.

Speaking with PEOPLE, Matthew said, "Sometimes things just don't work out and this is one of them. I wish Molly the best." 51-year-old Matthew and 29-year-old Molly began dating in 2018 and got engaged in November 2020.

Quoting Matthew at the time, PEOPLE reported, "I decided to get engaged. Luckily, I happened to be dating the greatest woman on the face of the planet at this time."

According to news agency PTI, prior to dating Molly, Matthew was in a six-year relationship with Lizzy Caplan before parting ways with her in 2012.

Earlier, the director of the FRIENDS reunion special Ben Winston had denied speculations about Matthew's bad health. He spoke about comments fans made about Matthew's appearance in the special episode. "He was great! People can sometimes just be unkind. I wish they weren't. I loved working with him. He's a brilliantly funny man and I thought he had some great one-liners in the show. I felt just happy and lucky to be in his presence and directing him on something like this," Ben had said on The Hollywood Reporter's podcast TV's Top Five.

Matthew has appeared in a number of films, including Fools Rush In (1997), Almost Heroes (1998), The Whole Nine Yards (2000), and 17 Again (2009). He was co-creator, co-writer, and also featured in Mr Sunshine (2011).

Recently, Matthew joined Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc for Friends: The Reunion on HBO Max. It was filmed on the sitcom's original soundstage in Burbank, California. This was the first time the core six stars shared the frame together after the show's finale 17 years ago.

Also Read: On Bhavesh Joshi Superhero's 3 years, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor recalls how 'audiences didn’t turn up'

Friends, originally aired for 10 seasons on NBC from 1994-2004, and followed the story of six friends in their 20s and 30s who live in Manhattan, New York City.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
matthew perry friends reunion friends tv show + 1 more

Related Stories

Mani Ratnam turns 65 on Wednesday.
Mani Ratnam turns 65 on Wednesday.
tamil cinema

Mani Ratnam turns 65: Mahesh Babu sends wishes, fans excited for Ponniyin Selvan

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 02, 2021 02:54 PM IST
  • As filmmaker Mani Ratnam turned 65 on Wednesday, here is how fans and celebrities wished him on social media. Many also began trending the hashtags #HBDManiRatnam and #PonniyinSelvan on Twitter.
READ FULL STORY
Sonu Nigam is a former judge of Indian Idol.
Sonu Nigam is a former judge of Indian Idol.
tv

Sonu Nigam reacts to Indian Idol row, defends Amit Kumar: ‘Bade aadmi hai woh’

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 02, 2021 02:56 PM IST
  • Sonu Nigam responded to the Indian Idol 12-Amit Kumar controversy in a new video posted on Instagram. He requested everyone else, including Manoj Muntashir and Aditya Narayan, to stay out of it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.