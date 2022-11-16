Furious Bigg Boss locks smoking room with ‘hum bewakoof hain’ sign, calls everyone shameless for smoking in open area

Bigg Boss is furious after Sajid Khan and others were caught smoking in the open area of the house. A few fans of the show caught Sajid smoking a cigarette in the open area and Bigg Boss is not being ignorant of this. On Wednesday's episode, he found a creative way to punish contestants for their behaviour. (Also read: Fans slam Bigg Boss 16 team after new captain Sajid Khan is caught smoking inside the house)

As regular fans of the show would know, the Bigg Boss 16 house has a designated smoking room. In the latest episode, a masked man will enter the house carrying a large wooden board that reads 'Hum bewakoof hai (we are idiots)" in Hindi. He will nail the board to the smoking room wall as the contestants watch from a distance.

A new promo shared by Colors TV shows what will unfold in the new episode. As contestants gather in the garden area, Bigg Boss says, “Aap jaise heroes ho toh villains ki zaroorat hi kya hai. Mubarak ho, Bigg Boss ke itihaas mein, aapki meherbani se aaj hum is show ko (With heroes like you, who needs villains. Congratulations. First time in the history of Bigg Boss, thanks to you) …,” he says before the voice cuts off. “Aap sabko garv mehsoos ho raha hoga kyuki sharm toh aap mein se kisi ko bhi nahi aati hai (You must feel so proud because all of you are shameless),” he added.

Tina Dutta is seen with her mouth hanging open and Shalin Bhanot apologises to the camera. Sajid Khan, however, refuses to say sorry. At the end of the promo, Tina is also seen telling Shalin that something like this has never happened in the history of Bigg Boss.

Bigg Boss fans started speculating about what had happened. “Maybe open m smoking ki vjh se ye sb hua h ye sab cigarette open m hi pite h ya group m (Maybe it is happening because of them smoking cigarettes in open),” read a comment. “Woh baar baar Sajid khan bahar bhaith ke cigarette pita tha karke kiye rahenge aisa (Sajid would smoke outside again and again and that's why this is happening)," read another comment.

Bigg Boss is hosted by Salman Khan and airs every night at 10.

