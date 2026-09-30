Gauahar Khan calls out Mary Kom for blaming Qazi Touqeer in Bigg Boss 20: ‘Choti bachchi jaise gir gayi’

Former Bigg Boss winner Gauahar Khan has once again stepped into the ongoing drama of Bigg Boss 20, now commenting on the latest episode of the Salman Khan-hosted reality show. In the latest task for captaincy, Mary Kom fell on the ground and blamed Qazi Touqeer for pushing and said that his actions during the task caused the incident. Gauahar said as a viewer it did not look that way.

What Gauahar said

Gauahar Khan has called out the comments made by Mary Kom in Bigg Boss 20.

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Taking to her Instagram Stories, Gauahar shared a video of herself talking about the incident. Gauahar said that there has been so many dangerous and draining tasks inside the Bigg Boss, and she has been part of many of those. There have been instances when they had to wake up whole night for a task. But for this task, Gauahar pointed out how Mary Kom behaved and made accusations on Qazi. “Itni badi hamari country ki hasti, jinme itna strength hai ki woh kisi ko bhi pachhaar de apni strength se (She is such a big name of our country and she has so much strength that she can literally pick someone up and throw them down).”

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‘Kuch usme harsh pull nahi tha’

{{^usCountry}} She went on to add, “But woh keh rahi hai Qazi ka haath bag mein daalne se woh gir gayi! Please yaar! Weekend ke vaar pe please call out! I am requesting. Qazi ke haath daalne ke baad jab woh bahar nikala woh uss waqt giri hai. Woh literally ek choti bachchi jaise gir gayi. Kuch usme harsh pull nahi tha. I understand that the bag was heavy, but you'd expect more strength from Mary Kom ji. Not just physical but (mental) (She is saying that she fell due to Qazi putting his hand in the bag. She fell after. She fell like a small kid there was no harsh pull in that).” What happened on Bigg Boss 20 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She went on to add, “But woh keh rahi hai Qazi ka haath bag mein daalne se woh gir gayi! Please yaar! Weekend ke vaar pe please call out! I am requesting. Qazi ke haath daalne ke baad jab woh bahar nikala woh uss waqt giri hai. Woh literally ek choti bachchi jaise gir gayi. Kuch usme harsh pull nahi tha. I understand that the bag was heavy, but you'd expect more strength from Mary Kom ji. Not just physical but (mental) (She is saying that she fell due to Qazi putting his hand in the bag. She fell after. She fell like a small kid there was no harsh pull in that).” What happened on Bigg Boss 20 {{/usCountry}}

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It remains to be seen whether this topic will be raised in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode when Salman will arrive to give comments on the performance of the contestants so far. Last week, Salman questioned Rhiti Tiwari's description of herself as a “rockstar” and compared her journey with Qazi's. “The problem is that only you are calling yourself a rockstar; no one else is,” he said. “The term rockstar is used for someone who has suffered challenges and fought their way to achieve a status. Qazi is one because he has been through it all.”

Salman also reminded Rhiti that being Manoj Tiwari's daughter comes with its own expectations. “You are Manoj Tiwari's daughter, not Dolly Bindra's,” he said, referring to an earlier Bigg Boss 4 incident involving Manoj and Dolly Bindra.

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Bigg Boss 20 premiered on September 6 with 16 contestants, including MC Mary Kom, Mahhi Vij, Amrapali Dubey, Scout OP, Qazi Touqeer, Yung DSA and Rhiti Tiwari.