Home / Entertainment / Tv / Gauahar Khan schools paparazzi for asking her to take off mask and pose, fans say 'this was needed'. Watch
tv

Gauahar Khan schools paparazzi for asking her to take off mask and pose, fans say ‘this was needed’. Watch

Gauahar Khan did not remove her mask to pose for pictures and reminded photographers of the dangers of the Covid-19 pandemic. Her gesture was lauded by fans.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 02, 2021 10:23 AM IST
Gauahar Khan reminded the paparazzi of the raging Covid-19 pandemic, on being asked to take off her mask and pose.(Varinder Chawla)

Gauahar Khan refused to take off her mask to pose for pictures when she was spotted by the paparazzi on an outing recently. She reminded them of the raging Covid-19 pandemic. A video of the interaction was shared online by a photographer.

In the clip, on being asked to remove her mask and pose, Gauahar Khan said, with folded hands, “Sir, aap kaunse times mein chal rahe ho woh toh dekh lo, phir bolo mask utaaro (please take note of the times we are living in before asking people to take off their masks).”

Fans lauded Gauahar for being ‘responsible’. “Exactly!! This was needed! These guys have been asking everyone to remove mask! That’s absolutely absurd!! Thanks @gauaharkhan for this!” one commented on the post. “So well said. Such a responsible person she is!” another wrote.

“Chalo koi toh celeb ne yeh bola and mask nahi nikala (At least one celeb said this and refused to take off the mask). Kudos to Gauhar. COVID virus is air borne and ppl should not remove masks in crowd . Stupid photographers keep asking them to remove and even more stupid stars take it off to pose,” a third said.

Earlier, in May, Gauahar and her husband Zaid Darbar refused to pose for the paparazzi as they were entering a residential building. A video of Gauahar apologising to the photographers, as she and Zaid walked past them without stopping, surfaced online. “Nahi, nahi, I am sorry, this is a residential building, please don’t do this,” she said.

Also read | Amber Heard secretly welcomes daughter Oonagh, shares photo: ‘I wanted to do it on my own terms’

Gauahar was seen as a ‘senior’ in Bigg Boss 14, alongside Sidharth Shukla and Hina Khan. The trio was on the show for two weeks. Her most recent release was the controversial Amazon Prime Video series Tandav, headlined by Saif Ali Khan and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

