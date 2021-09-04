Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Gauahar Khan slams those 'giving interviews' after meeting Sidharth Shukla's grieving family; 'Don't be khabri'

After Sidharth Shukla's funeral, Gauahar Khan has slammed those who gave 'interviews' after meeting his family members. Sidharth was cremated at Mumbai's Oshiwara crematorium on Friday.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON SEP 04, 2021 09:43 AM IST
Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan (L); celebs at his funeral.

Hours after the funeral of Sidharth Shukla, actor Gauahar Khan on Saturday lashed out at people for 'giving interviews' after meeting his 'grieving' family members. Sidharth was cremated on Friday at the Oshiwara crematorium in Mumbai. He died on Thursday morning at the age of 40.

Sidharth Shukla's mother Rita Shukla, sisters and rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill were present at the crematorium. Members from the television industry and Sidharth's friends, including Aly Goni, Asim Riaz, Rahul Mahajan, Sambhavna Seth, Vikas Gupta, Abhinav Shukla, Karanvir Bohra, and Shefali Jariwala, were also present at the funeral.

Taking to Twitter, Gauahar wrote, "Any one who has met a grieving family, should not give out details. Really sad to see people giving interviews about family members and sharing details. Stop! Please stop! If you have gone to pay your respect don’t come out and become a khabri (informer) and add to the low standard of journalism."

RELATED STORIES

On Friday, Gauahar Khan, on Instagram Stories, had also slammed the media for their coverage of Sidharth Shukla's death. "This is shameful! The media houses all alike should be ashamed of this kind of coverage! Hang your heads if this is what you do to someone who has lost a loved one! Be ashamed, very ashamed. All media houses, you are only about sensationalizing even tragedy," she wrote.

She also took a jibe at actors, "And actors/known personalities who are taking off their mask right near the media to be clicked, hang your head in shame too! Disgusted with everything that is going on. If you really wanna pay respect say a lil prayer for the departed soul, rather than making this an opportunity to be clicked! #Youknowwhoyouare #Sad." She further said, "I am sorry Sid! rest in peace super star."

Also Read | Sidharth Shukla's funeral: Gauahar Khan-Disha Parmar slam media's 'insensitive' coverage, sympathise with Shehnaaz Gill

Sidharth was brought dead to Mumbai's Cooper hospital on Thursday morning, according to a hospital official. Several celebs including actor Varun Dhawan, Rajkummar Rao, Maniesh Paul, among others reached Sidharth's residence to pay their last respects.

