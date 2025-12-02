Gaurav Khanna breaks down after being accused of using ‘child’ topic in Bigg Boss 19 for ‘sympathy’: I love my wife

With the finale week underway, Bigg Boss 19 has officially locked its top six contestants. On Day 1 of the finale week, the finalists faced a tough media interaction, and the grilling is set to continue today as well. A new promo shows Gaurav Khanna getting emotional after being accused of playing the sympathy card by discussing his wife’s decision not to have children. Gaurav Khanna breaks into tears after being accused of bringing up kids topic in Bigg Boss 19 for sympathy.

Gaurav Khanna gets emotional in Bigg Boss 19 media round

The promo features a reporter questioning Gaurav, saying that when he earlier mentioned on the show that his wife does not want children, many viewers felt it was a calculated attempt to gain sympathy. Responding emotionally, Gaurav defended his wife’s decision and said that while he personally loves children and had wished to become a father after marriage, there are very few men who love their wives enough to sacrifice their own heartfelt wishes. He added that it was a very sensitive issue for him and that he would always respect and stand by whatever his wife decided.

Earlier, during one of the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes before Family Week, an astrologer had entered the house and the contestants were allowed to ask questions about their future. During that session, Gaurav asked whether he would have children in the future. The astrologer replied that his wife was thinking about having children, leaving him visibly excited.

However, the topic surfaced again during Family Week when Gaurav’s wife Akanksha entered the house to support him. Malti Chahar brought up the issue and asked Akanksha why she did not want to have children. Akanksha stated that she did not feel ready for such a responsibility and was unsure if she ever would be.

Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale

After the eviction of Shehbaz Badesha and Ashnoor Kaur, six contestants remain in the race for the trophy: Gaurav Khanna, Pranit More, Tanya Mittal, Farrhana Bhatt, Amaal Mallik and Malti Chahar. The grand finale of Bigg Boss 19 is scheduled to take place on December 7.