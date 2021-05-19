Gautam Gulati reveals why he rejected Bigg Boss 14, says, ‘I would never get into the house again’

Former Bigg Boss winner Gautam Gulati was invited to be a part of Bigg Boss 14. While he was offered a two-week stay in the house, he declined it due to other professional commitments.

Gautam was likely asked to be a ‘senior’ on Bigg Boss 14. Former Bigg Boss winners Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan, as well as former runner-up Hina Khan, entered the show as ‘toofani seniors’ who kept the contestants in line. They left the Bigg Boss house after the first two weeks.

In an interview with Zoom, Gautam shut down the possibility of being a contestant on Bigg Boss again. “I feel just happy and blessed that I was a part of it and people still remember the moments from the show. Never I would get into the house again... I can go agar koi theme ya task aate hai (if there is a particular task or theme), for 5-6 days or a week,” he said.

“Last year they’d called me to stay in the house for two weeks. But because of the Covid situation, there had to be a quarantine for 14 days and then another period of quarantine after entering the show. I didn’t have that much of time since I was shooting and I didn’t want to miss the projects I was already working on,” he added.

Bigg Boss 14 also featured a number of former Bigg Boss contestants, including Rakhi Sawant, Vikas Gupta, Arshi Khan, Rahul Mahajan, Manu Punjabi and Kashmera Shah, as ‘challengers’ who entered the show during the mid-season finale.

Gautam won Bigg Boss 8. He was most recently seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai as Girgit, one of the henchmen to primary antagonist Rana, played by Randeep Hooda. The film starred Salman Khan as the titular cop and also featured Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles.