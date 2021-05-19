Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Hardik Pandya wears white wig in new photos with Natasa Stankovic as they turn ‘daddy and mommy cool’
Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic are parents to little Agastya.
Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic are parents to little Agastya.
bollywood

Hardik Pandya wears white wig in new photos with Natasa Stankovic as they turn ‘daddy and mommy cool’

  • Natasa Stankovic shared goofy new photos with Hardik Pandya as they turned ‘daddy and mommy cool’ for the evening. See them here.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 19, 2021 01:33 PM IST

Natasa Stankovic shared new pictures with Hardik Pandya as he goofed around in a curly white wig. In one of the photos, he even posed with an oil-paper umbrella and wore glasses that spelled out the word ‘cool’. She posted them on Instagram and wrote, “Daddy and mommy cool @hardikpandya93.”

Hardik was casually dressed in a black T-shirt and white shorts, while Natasa wore a beige crop top with matching pants and a wide animal print belt. She held a fluffy white handbag in her right hand.

The pictures drew appreciation from fans. “Jo inki jodi se jale zara side se chale (Those who are jealous of their love, kindly walk away),” one wrote. “Super cool my fav couple ever,” another commented. “OMG! You cuties!” a third wrote.


Hardik and Natasa announced their engagement on January 1 last year. A few months later, they welcomed their son, Agastya. The proud parents have been documenting his milestones on Instagram, including his first steps and first words.

Also see | Sardar Ka Grandson: Janhvi Kapoor-Khushi, Malaika Arora cheer for Arjun Kapoor as his film releases on Netflix

Earlier, Hardik told crickettimes.com that while his parents were not aware that he was going to propose to Natasa, he had informed his brother Krunal Pandya. “My parents also didn’t know that I was getting engaged. Two days before (the engagement), I told Krunal. I told him, ‘I have had enough. I have found someone in my life who I love, and I am becoming better’. They (family) backed me and told ‘do whatever you want’,” he said.

Natasa has featured in special songs in films such as Satyagraha, Fukrey Returns, Daddy and The Body. She also participated in reality shows such as Bigg Boss 8 and Nach Baliye 9. She was last seen in the Eros Now series Flesh as an NIA agent.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
hardik pandya natasa stankovic hardik pandya-natasa stankovic + 1 more

Related Stories

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya watch as their son Agastya takes his first steps.
Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya watch as their son Agastya takes his first steps.
bollywood

Natasa, Hardik cheer for baby Agastya as he learns to walk in new video. Watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 15, 2021 10:43 AM IST
  • Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya cheered their son Agastya on as he took baby steps. The moment was captured on video. Watch here.
READ FULL STORY
Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya are all love for their son Agastya.
Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya are all love for their son Agastya.
bollywood

Natasa is busy in baby talks with Agastya, Hardik calls him 'tiny miracle'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 04, 2021 04:48 PM IST
  • Natasa Stankovic shared a video of her baby talk with her son Agastya while Hardik Pandya shared a happy picture featuring the baby and called him a miracle.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.