Hardik Pandya wears white wig in new photos with Natasa Stankovic as they turn ‘daddy and mommy cool’

Natasa Stankovic shared new pictures with Hardik Pandya as he goofed around in a curly white wig. In one of the photos, he even posed with an oil-paper umbrella and wore glasses that spelled out the word ‘cool’. She posted them on Instagram and wrote, “Daddy and mommy cool @hardikpandya93.”

Hardik was casually dressed in a black T-shirt and white shorts, while Natasa wore a beige crop top with matching pants and a wide animal print belt. She held a fluffy white handbag in her right hand.

The pictures drew appreciation from fans. “Jo inki jodi se jale zara side se chale (Those who are jealous of their love, kindly walk away),” one wrote. “Super cool my fav couple ever,” another commented. “OMG! You cuties!” a third wrote.





Hardik and Natasa announced their engagement on January 1 last year. A few months later, they welcomed their son, Agastya. The proud parents have been documenting his milestones on Instagram, including his first steps and first words.

Earlier, Hardik told crickettimes.com that while his parents were not aware that he was going to propose to Natasa, he had informed his brother Krunal Pandya. “My parents also didn’t know that I was getting engaged. Two days before (the engagement), I told Krunal. I told him, ‘I have had enough. I have found someone in my life who I love, and I am becoming better’. They (family) backed me and told ‘do whatever you want’,” he said.

Natasa has featured in special songs in films such as Satyagraha, Fukrey Returns, Daddy and The Body. She also participated in reality shows such as Bigg Boss 8 and Nach Baliye 9. She was last seen in the Eros Now series Flesh as an NIA agent.

