Natasa Stankovic, Hardik Pandya cheer for baby Agastya as he learns to walk in new video. Watch

  Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya cheered their son Agastya on as he took baby steps. The moment was captured on video.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 15, 2021 10:43 AM IST

Natasa Stankovic has shared a new video of her son, Agastya, on Instagram Stories. The short video showed the baby learning to walk, with Natasa and her partner, cricketer Hardik Pandya, on either side of him.

Natasa captioned the post, "Love," and tagged Hardik. The video showed Hardik and Natasa encouraging Agastya, and he took baby steps between the two. After he successfully walked over to Natasa, a person (off camera), said, "Ab papa ke paas (go to dad now)."

Natasa also shared a couple of new pictures of herself with Agastya, which she captioned, "Time flies." On July 30 last year, Hardik took to his Instagram page to announce that he and Natasa had welcomed their first child. He shared a picture of himself holding his son’s hand and wrote, “We are blessed with our baby boy.”

The couple got engaged on January 1 last year, on a yacht in Dubai. It is unclear if they tied the knot. Talking about how he fell for Natasa, Hardik had told crickettimes.com in an interview, “I got her by talking. She saw someone in a hat at a place where I met her, wearing a hat, a chain, a watch, at 1 am. So she thought he is ‘alag prakaar ka aadmi aaya’ (different kind of person came).”

Also read: Natasa Stankovic is asking fans to caption this pool party pic with Hardik Pandya and son Agastya, any fun ideas?

The couple often share pictures and videos of themselves with Agastya, documenting his childhood extensively on social media. They also participate in popular internet trends and memes.

