Natasa Stankovic is asking fans to caption this pool party pic with Hardik Pandya and son Agastya, any fun ideas?

Natasa Stankovic has shared a bunch of new photos from her vacation with husband Hardik Pandya and son Agastya. The latest one shows them in a pool.

In the photo, Natasha is seen with her hair tied up, holding Agastya by his arms. She is giving the side-eye to Hardik, who is behind her, laughing with a drink in his hand. Natasa asked her fans to caption the photo.





Earlier on Thursday, Hardik had shared a video of himself and Natasha as their lunch was hijacked by some birds. In the video, he introduced Natasa, then himself and also the garden they were in. Finally he showed a glimpse of a murder of crows, feasting on their food.

"Ye Nats hai, ye main hun, ye humara garden hai.. aur vahan, party chal rahi hai (This is Natasa, this is me, this is our garden and that's a party going on)," he said in the video, pointing his camera at the crows. The video was his take on the viral 'Pawri Hori Hai' trend, sparked by Pakistani influencer Dananeer Mobeen.





Before that, the trio also participated in the 'Don't Rush' challenge and shared the video on social media. While Natasa managed to perform the steps, Hardik forget them all in between the video. He simply vibed to the song with Agastya strapped to his chest.

Hardik and Natasa got engaged in Dubai, in a surprise private ceremony, on January 1, 2020, while they were on a New Year getaway. In July, they welcomed Agastya.

Talking about how he fell for Natasa, Hardik had told crickettimes.com in an interview, “I got her by talking. She saw someone in a hat at a place where I met her, wearing a hat, a chain, a watch, at 1 am. So she thought he is ‘alag prakaar ka aadmi aaya’ (different kind of person came).”

