Natasa Stankovic takes Agastya for a swim in a pool, Hardik Pandya shares father-son moments. See pics

Actor Natasa Stankovic shared a picture with son Agastya as they went for a swim. Her partner, cricketer Hardik Pandya, also posted pictures with Agastya.

Sharing a picture, Natasa dropped a blue heart emoji. The picture showed Agastya with a rubber duck while Natasa and Hardik's sister-in-law, Pankhuri Sharma stood next to him. Hardik, his brother Krunal, and Pankhuri reacted to the picture and dropped few emojis.





Hardik also shared pictures with Agastya. Two of them showed them relaxing in a hammock, with Agastya lying on his father. Another one had Hardik holding his son in his arms and gazing at the sea.

Krunal too posted pictures with Agastya. He wrote: "Guess whose team he’s in when we have to laugh at Daddy Pandya @hardikpandya93."





Hardik has posted quite a few pictures with his son lately. Sharing one from Chennai, he wrote: "The laughter I need before the game!" Sharing another one, he wrote: "Our tiny miracle." As Agastya completed eight months on March 30, he wrote: "Our Agastya turns 8 months. Time flies with him big boy."

Last month, Natasa had shared a video of Hardik, Agastya and her, taking up the Don't Rush challenge. While Natasa was seen doing it the right way, Hardik went off track.

On January 1, 2020, the couple announced their engagement. Sharing pictures, Hardik had written: "Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan. 01.01.2020 #engaged." In July that year, Agastya was born.

Speaking about their engagement, he had told www.crickettimes com, "My parents also didn’t know that I was getting engaged. Two days before (the engagement), I told Krunal. I told him, ‘I have had enough. I have found someone in my life who I love, and I am becoming better’. They (family) backed me and told ‘do whatever you want’.”

