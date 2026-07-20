Gautami Kapoor defends husband Ram Kapoor, fires back at trolls calling him ‘tharki old man’

Each new episode in the captive reality show Lock Upp Season 2 brings fresh doze of drama and fights. In the latest episode, contestant Shreya Kalra called out her fellow contestant, the veteran TV star Ram Kapoor, for kissing her without her consent after she won a task and saved him from elimination. Now, Ram's wife, Gautami Kapoor, has backed him through a video on her Instagram account and shared that he is a man who is ‘all heart.’

What Gautami shared

Gautami Kapoor has showed support for her husband Ram Kapoor for his performance in Lock Upp. (Instagram/ Gautami Kapoor)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Sharing a video of herself addressing the matter publicly, Gautami shared, "I had actually decided not to speak up regarding the show Lockup, but I think the last 2-3 days are kind of refraining me from being silent. So I come here and speak today on behalf of my husband. A lot of people are passing judgements, comments saying that he's a sleaze, he's a tharki, he's an old man who's like has some vested interests. So let me tell you guys that this is the way Ram is. I'm not defending him for the way he is. But he's a man who is all heart and he went into the game show or the reality without any strategy or without any plan. So I think that is what is coming across."

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

'I'm sure the inmates would have called out…'

{{^usCountry}} She added, "If he was being sleazy, then I'm sure the inmates would have called out to him in the initial days of the show. It's been almost 4-5 weeks that they've been locked up. Then why is it now that suddenly there's this uproar and people are talking about it? I mean what is the reason? The only reason I can see is that yes, he did not support Shreya as the gang leader. Which maybe he should have done because she's done the tasks brilliantly for him and she supported him all the way. So maybe he should have. But that's one's personal decision. So I don't want to comment on that." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She added, "If he was being sleazy, then I'm sure the inmates would have called out to him in the initial days of the show. It's been almost 4-5 weeks that they've been locked up. Then why is it now that suddenly there's this uproar and people are talking about it? I mean what is the reason? The only reason I can see is that yes, he did not support Shreya as the gang leader. Which maybe he should have done because she's done the tasks brilliantly for him and she supported him all the way. So maybe he should have. But that's one's personal decision. So I don't want to comment on that." {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Gautami added that several bits from the show are edited in the episodes, and concluded, "We only see the edited version. So before passing these heavy comments and these toxic comments, please understand that all these things are trickling down to our family. And please be a little considerate of that. And I wish all the contestants, all the inmates all the very best. I'm definitely going to support my husband till the very end. Ram, we love you and we are rooting for you."

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The conversation began when Shreya and Shilpa Shinde discussed the latest task, during which Shreya pointed out how Ram Kapoor came "too close" to Shivangi Joshi's face. Shreya then brought up the unwanted kiss that Ram planted on her cheek after she won a task and saved him from elimination. She said, “Maintain some boundaries. And this time, if he tries to kiss me, I am going to hold his mouth and be like, that my father doesn’t kiss me this much, don’t kiss me now.' I won three tasks for him. He should be ashamed of his seniority. I spit on these seniors.”

Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa is co-hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh. The show, created by Ektaa Kapoor, sees contestants living in a jail-like setup, where they have to perform tasks while hiding their three truths, which also serve as their lifelines. It is currently streaming on Netflix.