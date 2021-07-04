Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Geeta Basra, Hinaya cheer for Harbhajan Singh as he celebrates birthday with family. Watch video

Harbhajan Singh, along with his wife Geeta Basra and daughter Hinaya, cut three cakes on his birthday on Saturday. Watch the video here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 04, 2021 10:22 AM IST
Harbhajan Singh celebrated his birthday with his family.

Harbhajan Singh turned 41 on Saturday and celebrated his birthday with his wife Geeta Basra and daughter Hinaya. He also shared a video from the celebrations with his family on Instagram.

Geeta Basra and Hinaya could be seen cheering for Harbhajan Singh as he cut three cakes placed on a table decorated for the occasion. Geeta was seen in a light pink coloured dress while their five-year-old daughter Hinaya wore an off-white outfit. The cricketer blew the candles out as Hinaya helped him. They then proceeded to cut the cakes as the entire family held the knife together.

One of the cakes was designed as a cricket ball and Harbhajan smashed it with a bat. "Birthday celebration #reels #reelsinstagram #reelskarofeelkaro #birthday #family #celebration," he captioned the video. He and Geeta are expecting their second child in July.

Geeta Basra also shared a family picture on her Instagram page and wrote her birthday wish for Harbhajan Singh. "Happy birthday Mr Singh! Nothing but love and happiness to you.. may this be your most special one yet.. Another quiet birthday in covid times.. but I know that’s exactly how you like it! we love you lots.. May God always keep you blessed," she wrote.

Harbhajan Singh last played for India in 2016 and he continues to play cricket for the IPL team, Kolkata Knight Riders. He is the highest-wicket taking spinner among active cricketers in the world and has 417 wickets in 103 Tests at an average of 32.46.

Also read: Smriti Irani shares video as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi turns 21, watch

Geeta made her Bollywood debut opposite Emraan Hashmi in Dil Diya Hai in 2006. She went on to star in a handful of films, including The Train, Mr Joe B Carvalho and Second Hand Husband.

