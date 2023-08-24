Geetanjali is letting her work do the talking

Actor Geetanjali Mishra believes in letting her work do the talking and refrains from hollow publicity.

“I feel your work can bring you to the centre of things and that’s why, till sometime back, I didn’t even have a manager. Being in the industry for over a decade, I was devoting myself to my craft. Though no one can deny the importance of being in the news and having PR, I still can’t believe that I was able to survive without pushing myself all over the place. It feels good jab log aapse baat karte hain and approach you on their own. Thankfully after constant work and a series of well-sketched roles, I am getting there,” says the Ludo and Abhay 2 actor during her Lucknow visit.

Mishra, who Initially kept away from a long-time television commitment, adds, “It was a conscious decision to not to take up a television daily as I was working across mediums be it TV, films or web. I got a personal manager on board recently and it was because of him that I could think of taking a full time show like Happu Ki Ultan Paltan replacing its female lead. And I am surprised that I could manage a regular 12-hour-shoot as well as keep up with my prior commitments. Abhi toh I am enjoying this new-found way of work as an artiste.”

Mishra is glad that two of her recent OTT releases have helped her up her game. “OTT is a haven for actors jinko bas kaam karna hai. Two of my shows, including Kafas and Virodhi, are streaming and getting a good response. Also, I’ll be part of the second season of the latter that makes it more newsworthy. Then I have a big series lined up tentatively titled Lalla, along with an untitled film with actor Rajkummar Rao that will be shot extensively in Varanasi, my hometown. I’m exceptionally excited for these two projects, and for now balancing my career is taking all my time.”

“Lucknow is like my second home. Shopping at Aminabad and Hazratganj has been a favourite time pass since the days when I was not even an actor. Going back to these markets was like a walk down memory lane,” she says.

