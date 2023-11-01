General Hospital actor Tyler Christopher dies at 50

Days after Matthew Perry's sudden death at the age of 54 another American actor has passed away. Veteran soap opera actor Tyler Christopher, best known for his Emmy-nominated role in General Hospital has died at the age of 50.

Emmy-Nominated Actor Tyler Christopher death confirmed by Maurice Benard

Tyler is known for his portrayal of Nikolas Cassadine on "General Hospital," and his demise comes as a shock to the entertainment community. The cause of death was reported as a cardiac event. His co-star Maurice Benard confirmed the news on Instagram on Tuesday.

“It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of Tyler Christopher. He passed away this morning following a cardiac event in his San Diego apartment,” Benard wrote.

“Tyler was a truly talented individual that lit up the screen in every scene he performed and relished bringing joy to his loyal fans through his acting. Tyler was a sweet soul and wonderful friend to all of those who knew him.”

He added, “Tyler was an advocate for better mental health and substance use treatment who openly spoke about his struggles with bipolar depression and alcohol. We are beyond devastated by the loss of our dear friend and pray for his children and his father.”

“I can confirm that Tyler Christopher has passed away this morning,” they wrote in the statement to the New York Post. “This news was incredibly shocking, and I am devastated by his loss. He was a very gifted actor, and more importantly, an amazing friend. My heart goes out to his friends and family who loved him so much.”

Christopher portrayed both Nikolas Cassadine from 1996 to 2016, as well as Connor Bishop from 2004 to 2005 on ABC’s “General Hospital.”

In 2016, Christopher won the Daytime Emmy for his performance as Nikolas, and he previously earned four nominations.

Doug Davidson responded to the post saying, “Oh my God. He was such a beautiful person and an amazing actor. I am in total shock. May God bless his soul. ”

