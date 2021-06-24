Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ghanshyam Nayak aka Nattu kaka battles cancer, resumes Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah shoot amid chemotherapy
Ghanshyam Nayak aka Nattu kaka battles cancer, resumes Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah shoot amid chemotherapy

Ghanshyam Nayak, who plays Nattu kaka in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma, revealed that he has been diagnosed with cancer and has begun chemotherapy sessions after a recent test revealed new knots in his neck.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JUN 24, 2021 08:14 AM IST
Ghanshyam Nayak aka Nattu kaka had to restrat his treatment even as he returned to work for a special episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Actor Ghanshyam Nayak, who is best known for portraying Nattu Kaka in the popular TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has revealed that has been diagnosed with cancer. He also said that he has restarted his treatment recently. He recently shot for a special episode of his show.

Months after he underwent surgery for the knots in his neck, Ghanshyam aka Nattu Kaka is now undergoing chemotherapy. In a new interview, Ghanshyam and his son Vikas confirmed that the actor had to restart his treatment after a test revealed new knots in his neck.

Ghanshyam told Dainik Bhaskar in an interview, "My health is fine, but treatment had to be started again. Currently, I am undergoing chemotherapy sessions. It was after four months that I shot a special episode for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in Daman last week. Believe me, I enjoyed a lot."

Ghanshyam underwent surgery last year after eight knots were found in his neck. His recent treatment was started after new knots were found following a test.

Ghanshyam's son Vikas told the Hindi daily, "He is not facing any problem, but we did not want to take risk. We just need to take papa to hospital once a month for the sessions. I hope the spots are gone by the time we go for his test again next month."

Talking about his surgery, Ghanshyam had told a leading daily in September last year, “I am much better now. I have got admitted to Suchak Hospital in Malad. Today is the first day that I have eaten food after the surgery that was performed on me on Monday. The first three days were tough, but I am now only looking ahead in life.”

