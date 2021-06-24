Kareena Kapoor's movie date plan with son Taimur has a special treat, see pic

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan enjoyed a movie night with her son Taimur and they also had a special treat from producer Rhea Kapoor - ice cream. Kareena took to her Instagram page to share a glimpse with fans.

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a short video that showed the ice cream that Rhea Kapoor sent her way. Rhea and Kareena worked together on Veere Di Wedding in 2018. The video also showed a long note from Rhea.

Sharing the video on Instagram Stories, the actor wrote, “Rheaaa!! #Amaze. Can’t wait to dig in... Tim and I have a movie night with this ice cream tonight, girl. Disclaimer: This video will make all the ice cream lovers screaming for some! Check out at your own risk!”

Earlier this week, on the occasion of International Yoga Day, Kareena had shared pictures of actor-husband Saif Ali Khan performing yoga with their four-year-old son. She also shared a photo of herself doing the vrukshasana (tree pose).

Posting the father-son duo's yoga session on her Instagram page, she wrote, "Following suit for #InternationalYogaDay is the husband and the son... we are always inspiring each other because #inspiration starts at home." Saif's sister Saba Ali Khan was among the first ones to comment. She wrote, "I think son nailed it...heheh cutest men in blue."

Kareena welcomed her second son earlier this year and said she returned to yoga only recently. Sharing a photo of herself doing yoga four months after welcoming her younger son, Kareena wrote, "For me, my yoga journey began in 2006 when I signed Tashan and Jab We Met... an incredible one... which kept me fit and strong. Now after two babies and four months postpartum... this time I was just exhausted and in too much pain to get back but today I'm slowly and steadily getting back at it. My yoga time is my me time... and of course, consistency is key... so, keep at it people."