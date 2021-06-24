Shooting from home, missing the on-set vibe: Lekha Prajapati

As Covid-19 cases began dipping after the second wave, The Bigg Bull and Class of ’83 actor Lekha Prajapati got busy with shootings and recordings. But the actor misses the on-set vibe even as she works from home.

“For social media work, brand endorsements and digital projects, I am continuously shooting with a small crew or self-shoot on mobile. So, my urge of being in front of the camera is being fulfilled but I am badly missing the ‘mahaul’ of being on set! That action is something I feel every actor is missing these days,” says the actor who shot the short film Gulabi Rewri in Lucknow before Holi.

She got to explore the city during her last visit. “My previous visits were packed schedules but this time we got good time to explore the market area. We shot in the busy Charbagh market, Chowk and we had a couple of shots where my co-star Santosh (Shukla) was riding a bike and I was riding pillion. So, I got a good chance to have a city tour that too with a local guy,” she says.

Lekha in front of majestic Rumi Dawaza during her visit to Lucknow. (Sourced)

Lekha has also shot for an ad, web show Project 9191 and feature film Baraat Company directed by Syed Ahmed Afzal. “I had shot for the feature film for over three months. Besides, I have also shot for some campaigns here. Since I am a vegetarian, I did not taste kebabs but savoured the famous chaat and other delicacies.”

The actor has a couple of projects lined up for releases. “Nagesh Kukunoor’s City of Dreams, web-show The While Gold, short film The Right One and the film that I shot in Lucknow will stream soon. My Malayalam film Kshanam is also ready, but makers are waiting for theatrical release. My last South film iSmart Shankar starring Puri Jagannath also became a superhit.”

Born and brought up in Jaipur, she wanted to get into the defence services. “I was an NCC cadet and was part of an R-Day Parade contingent. But then modelling happened and acting happened. As you say jo hona hota hai, ho jata hai so I was destined to be in this field. Personally, I feel everyone acts and plays different roles in life. The only difference is we are pursuing it professionally,” she says.

She has taken her jab and is in work mode now. “The pandemic is here to stay, so we need to work. People have become much more aware. Unfortunately, some people are still very careless which is scary, as we all know it’s a communicable disease,” she adds.